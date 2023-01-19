Megyn Kelly Left Red-Faced and Laughing After Hearing Prince Harry Read Embarrassing Excerpt From Book

Prince Harry really went all out in his autobiography Spare. The memoir was written by ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer but the prince actually narrates his story in the audiobook. Many of his revelations were something royal watchers never thought they’d hear. And while a bit of what was published has upset some people, others have been laughing at a few things Harry divulged.

Here’s which entry had commentator Megyn Kelly red-faced and her guests trying to keep it together.

(L): Megyn Kelly | Zach Pagano/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, (R): Prince Harry | Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

The excerpt from Prince Harry’s book that had Kelly cracking up

On a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the host was joined by journalist Rich Lowry and British commentator Charles C.W. Cooke to have a discussion about Prince Harry’s memoir. But when a certain clip from the audiobook was played everyone was laughing.

“My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized. The last place I wanted to be was ‘Frostnipistan,'” Harry’s voice can be heard saying as he references the frostbite he got during a charity event in the North Pole. “I’d been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She’d urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream.

“My mum used that on her lips, you want me to put that on my todger? ‘It works Harry, trust me.’ I found a tube and the minute I opened it, the smell transported me through time. I thought as if my mother was right there in the room, and I took a smidge and applied it down there.”

The response from Kelly’s guests

After the audio played Kelly can be seen laughing and putting her hands to her face while her guests tried not to burst into laughter themselves.

Cooke responded to Kelly’s half-serious question about what they were hearing by saying: “Wow, I think you should be asking Dr. Freud instead of me about that segment. I don’t know how that got through the editing without them asking him, ‘Are you sure this is the series of associations you wish to make?'”

Cooke then explained why Americans don’t hear the word “todger” much, if ever.

“I will say I had forgotten this, having lived in America for 10 years, but ‘todger’ really is one of the great words in the English language,” he said, adding, “It’s a word you only get in England.”

Late night talk shows also had a laugh about Harry’s frostbitten ‘todger’

EXCLUSIVE audio of Prince Harry at William & Kate’s royal wedding… #FrozenTodger pic.twitter.com/vjfFvLJ01i — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 7, 2023

But Kelly and her guests weren’t the only ones to have a little fun with that excerpt at Harry’s expense.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! did a whole skit about the duke’s frostbitten “todger” and linked it to footage from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding day since it occurred shortly before that event.

Some commentators took to social media to joke about Harry’s admission as well.

“I never thought I’d be talking about Prince Harry’s ‘frost nipped’ penis for a living, but here we are,” GB News’ royal reporter Cameron Walker tweeted.

And broadcaster Michael Gravesande quipped on the social media platform: “Bang goes the old axiom — What happens in the Arctic stays in the Arctic.”