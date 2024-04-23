Meri Brown never expected her marriage to Kody Brown would end in divorce. But she's no longer beating herself up for not being able to fix the relationship.

Meri Brown is living her life without regret. The Sister Wives star took to social media on what would have been her 34th wedding anniversary to reflect on her marriage to ex-husband Kody Brown. Though the relationship ended badly, Meri says she can now look back with gratitude for all she got out of the experience.

Meri Brown ‘never anticipated a divorce’

“So I’ve considered today whether or not I wanted to address this, and I’ve decided I will,” Meri began her lengthy Instagram post.

“34 years ago today, I got married. 34 years ago was the start of this family that so many of you have come to love or, well, not so much. Yes, I know full well that we are a very polarizing topic,” she went on to say.

Meri and Kody wed in 1990. He later went on to enter spiritual marriages with two more women, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Then, in 2010, he spiritually married his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Four years later, Kody divorced Meri so that he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Eventually, Kody’s relationships with his first three wives broke down. His marriages to Meri, Janelle, and Christine ended, leaving Robyn as his only wife. It’s not the outcome Meri was expecting when she and Kody said “I do” more than three decades ago.

“At that time, and in the many years following, I never anticipated a divorce was in my future,” she wrote.

Still, she wouldn’t have done it any differently.

“I don’t regret my marriage, and I don’t regret my divorce,” she said.

The ‘Sister Wives’ star no longer sees herself as a ‘failure’

While Meri says she doesn’t regret her marriage, she does see that there are things she “could have done better” and situations where she “didn’t live to my best potential.”

“I look back and am grateful for the experiences and the lessons,” she wrote.

She’s also said she’s done beating herself up for not being able to fix her relationship with Kody.

“For a long time, I had the narrative in my head that if I couldn’t make my marriage work, then I was a failure,” she shared. “But what if I flipped that narrative? What if, instead, I looked at all the lessons I lived and realized that’s what made me who I am today? Not a failure, but a strong woman going after her dreams. Not a failure, but a woman realizing dreams that she didn’t know she even had. Not a failure, but a woman building her own table and surrounding it with people who want to share it with her.”

Now, when her wedding anniversary comes around, she is able to approach the day without “bitterness” or “anger.” Instead, she is “just remembering my life and all the lessons and experiences in it.”

“But more importantly, I will remember it as a day of a new start,” she added. “A full circle moment. Because sometimes, life hands you a gift of … knowing you’re on the right track.”

