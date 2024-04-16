Michael Jackson's brother, Jermaine Jackson, felt his brother's life would have been saved if he had made one decision. Interestingly, it is a decision Jermaine made himself.

Michael Jackson‘s brother, Jermaine Jackson of The Jackson 5, made a bold statement about the King of Pop. Jermaine felt his brother’s life would have been saved if he had made one decision. Interestingly, it is a decision Jermaine made himself.

During a 2010 BBC interview quoted by Praise 102.1, Jermaine said a conversion to Islam would have saved the “Thriller” singer. “God is so powerful,” Jermaine said. “[Michael] was studying. He was reading a lot of books, because I brought him books from Saudi Arabia. I brought him books from Bahrain.”

Jermaine explained he wanted Michael to relocate to Bahrain, a small Muslim nation. “I was the one who originally put him in Bahrain because I wanted him to get out of America because it was having a cherry-picking time on my brother,” he revealed.

Jermaine went on to say Michael put a lot of faith in Muslims. “All of his security became Muslims because he trusted Islam, because these are people who would lay their lives down and also who were trying to be the best kind of human beings they could possibly be not for Michael Jackson, for Allah,” he said. “So having those people around, you knew that you would be protected because it is protection from God.”

Jermaine revealed the impact Islam had on his own life. “When you are 100% clear in your mind as to who you are and what you are and why you are and everybody around you, then things change in a way that’s better for you,” said Jermaine. “It’s just having that strength.”

Michael Jackson’s brother said the King of Pop left the Jehovah’s Witnesses over a video

In his 2011 book You Are Not Alone; Michael, Through a Brother’s Eyes, Jermaine said the Jackson family were Jehovah’s Witnesses. The Jehovah’s Witnesses are one of the relatively rare Christian denominations that reject the Trinity and, therefore, the divinity of Jesus Christ. They are also known for using “Jehovah” as a personal name for God.

With a heavy heart, Michael severed ties with the religion in 1988 because they condemned him for using a firearm in a dramatic scene from his music video for “Smooth Criminal.” Michael felt the group was hindering his artistic freedom. This decision deeply hurt his mother’s feelings, but the two of them never discussed it after it happened.

The King of Pop still believed God was working through him

When the “You Are Not Alone” singer later discussed his own spiritual beliefs, they seemed nondenominational. During a 1992 Ebony interview quoted in the Los Angeles Times, Michael said he believed God was working through him when he wrote songs. The “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” singer didn’t want to take credit for his tunes because he felt they were God’s work.

Michael said that God chose certain people as conduits, such as Muhammad Ali, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Martin Luther King, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Jackson felt he had not yet achieved his divine purpose.

Regardless of Michael’s views regarding any specific religion, the King of Pop had faith in God. He also believed in God’s ability to work through the great people of history.