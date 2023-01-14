Mila Kunis ‘Froze’ During Her Audition for ‘90210’: ‘I Choked’

Looking back at her career thus far, actor Mila Kunis remembers one role she didn’t get — on the hit ‘90s show Beverly Hills, 90210. Created by Darren Star (who has since made the megahits Sex and the City and Emily in Paris), Beverly Hills, 90210 became a huge sensation. So much so that when one of the cast members made a surprise appearance at Kunis’ audition, the future That ’70s Show actor “choked.”

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ was one of the biggest shows of the ’90s

Running for 10 seasons, Beverly Hills, 90210 became the hottest teen drama on TV after a rocky debut in 1990. The series follows twins Brandon (Jason Priestley) and Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) as they move with their family from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Beverly Hills, California. The siblings attend West Beverly Hills High School, where they make friends and enemies and discover the humanity and inhumanity of the ultra-wealthy.

Beverly Hills, 90210 also starred Luke Perry, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, and Ian Ziering. And though the series failed to gain viewership at first, Fox ran a special summer season in 1990 that skyrocketed the show to success and the young castmates to stardom.

1 major surprise made Mila Kunis ‘choke’ during her ‘90210’ audition

When Mila Kunis auditioned for Beverly Hills, 90210, it was a major hit, and its cast members were huge celebrities.

Looking back at her early career, Kunis remembers her love for acting as a mixture of awe and professionalism. On the one hand, the actor recalls being amazed at the opportunity to be on TV so young while also attending school, and on the other, she remembers not taking acting too seriously.

An immigrant from Ukraine, Kunis moved to the United States with her family when she was 7. In a career timeline interview with Vanity Fair, she recalls how that move influenced her approach to acting. Kunis says that because of her background, she approached the job from a grounded place. Though her parents were supportive, they had rules for what they all saw as her “hobby.”

“I had to go to school, I had to get good grades, and then this was a hobby of mine,” Kunis explains. “I didn’t care that I didn’t get a part — it was OK.”

By the time she auditioned for Beverly Hills, 90210, the actor was well-school in auditioning and rejection. But Kunis was unprepared for one unexpected guest at her audition: Jason Priestly.

“They didn’t tell me, they didn’t prepare me, that Jason Priestley, who was directing that episode, was going to be in the room,” Kunis remembers.

By that time, Priestly had achieved astronomical fame. His image adorned girls’ bedroom walls everywhere.

“I froze!” Kunis laughs. “I choked!”

‘That ’70s Show’ and the other roles that made Mila Kunis a star

Mila Kunis began acting in 1994 with minor roles in TV series such as Baywatch and Walker, Texas Ranger (per IMDb). In 1996, Kunis had a small reoccurring role in the series 7th Heaven, and two years later, she played Angelina Jolie’s younger self in Gia.

It was also in 1998 that Kunis began That ’70s Show, which would change her career. The show gained a massive cult following, and her character, Jackie Burkhart, was a fan favorite. The following year, she became the voice of Meg in another popular series, Family Guy.

However, Kunis didn’t gain traction in movies until 2008 with the release of Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Since then, she has starred in huge Hollywood films such as The Book of Eli, Date Night, Black Swan, Friends With Benefits, Ted, Jupiter Ascending, Bad Moms, and, most recently, Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive.

And soon, Kunis will reprise her That ’70s Show character in the highly anticipated series That ’90s Show.