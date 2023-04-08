‘Milf Manor’: Are Pola and Ryan Still Together?

The new TLC show MILF Manor debuted in January 2023. The series, which raised eyebrows well before it started playing on TV, follows a group of “hot moms” who embark on a quest to find love with much-younger men.

At the start of the series, viewers were shocked to find out that the men in the show were the cast members’ sons. However, this unexpected twist helped make MILF Manor a success for the network.

The show’s season finale was equally surprising, with most of the cast members walking away without having found their forever partner. For Pola Mochon and Ryan Jovan, however, the jury’s still out.

The finale episode of ‘MILF Manor’ recently aired

On March 19, the season finale episode of MILF Manor aired. The episode challenged the matched pairs to decide who would leave the show as a couple and walk away as a single person. By the finale, the contestants all understood that their sons were also participating in the show, which led to some interesting conflicts and conversations.

While several featured couples decided to continue their romances at home, there’s a caveat. The finale was filmed in early 2022, and since then, most of the couples on MILF Manor have decided to go their separate ways.

Are Pola Mochon and Ryan Jovan still together?

Pola Mochon and Ryan Jovan were one of the couples who opted to leave the MILF Manor villa as a couple, announcing that they were going to see if they could find happiness together. However, it’s not clear whether the two are still together.

Milf Manor star Ryan | TLC via Youtube

According to Bustle, Mochon expressed during the season that she wasn’t sure if they could make it work because their relationship was long-distance. “He lives in Boston, I live in Miami, so I don’t know if this connection will stay as strong as it is right now,” Mochon said. “And that scares me because I don’t know if there’s going to be a future or not.”

Over the past few months, Mochon and Jovan have dropped hints on social media that if they aren’t together, they are on good terms. Recently, Jovan dedicated a song on his Instagram to Mochon, while Mochon has gone out of her way to share her positive experiences with the show on her Instagram page.

In a March 13 Instagram post, Mochon posted a lengthy tribute to her time on the show, posting a photo of herself and Jovan and writing “Real success and happiness comes from being authentically yourself.” Ultimately, there are clues that Mochon and Jovan are still together – but fans will have to stay tuned to find out for sure.

Are any other couples from ‘MILF Manor’ still together?

In the end, no one else from MILF Manor was very lucky in love. Gabriel Jayne and Stefany Johnson walked away from the show determined to make their love work, but according to Bustle, they seem to have split since, with Jayne posting clips of another woman on his social media pages.

Kelle Mortensen and Jose Mizrahi, another couple from the show, had a tough time as the season progressed, with drama involving the other contestants shedding some doubt on the possibility of the two going the distance. According to Bustle, Mortensen confirmed in a recent Instagram post that she and Mizrahi aren’t together anymore and are on “different paths in life.”