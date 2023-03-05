‘Milf Manor’: The 3 Most Disturbing Moments of TLC’s Controversial Reality Show So Far

TLC is known for its provocative reality TV series. The network’s latest offering, MILF Manor, takes reality shows to a new level. For many who have tuned in so far, that’s not a good thing. MILF Manor, which debuted in January 2023, has lit up the internet with reactions of horror, laughter, and shock.

The series offers eight single attractive women in their forties and fifties to match up against eight single attractive men in their twenties. What’s the catch? The show presents a “unique dating journey” in a Mexican villa. The male participants are the sons of the female participants, and the goal is to find true love.

If that’s not shocking enough for you, let’s talk about the three most disturbing moments of the show — so far.

‘Milf Manor’s most shocking moments: The ‘which one is your son?’ game

One of the first challenges on the show had the moms blindfolded. They were asked to run their hands over each of the male contestants’ abs and chests. The goal was to see if they could identify their own son’s body by touch, as the The Washington Post reports. The two moms able to identify their sons the quickest would win the best suites in the villa.

Many on social media expressed their outrage as the women rubbed down the shirtless men, including their own sons, for the challenge.

There was unease among the male contestants. One explained that he and his mother’s dating lives were normally kept separate. Another young man said he hoped his mother wasn’t planning to touch anyone below the waist. All in all, an uncomfortable watch.

‘Milf Manor’s wall of secrets

In the second episode, the Wall of Secrets challenge drew a lot of heat over the reveal of one mom’s dirtiest sexual secret.

For the challenge, all the contestants wrote down their most scandalous sex secret and placed them on a wall for display. The moms were instructed to read over them and see if they could guess which was their son. The sons were asked to do the same thing with their moms’ secrets.

If the mother-son duo managed to stump each other, they won. If they guessed correctly, they lost.

SoYoung had the most shocking secret in the end. It came out that she’d slept with her son Jimmy’s best friend. Jimmy was so upset about the revelation that he was found later swimming nude in the swimming pool to clear his head. He wasn’t the only contestant who felt that lines had been crossed.

Milf Manor cast member Gabriel during a game | TLC via Youtube

My son has a big what?

Feathers were ruffled about more than just SoYoung’s confession. As everyone was socializing, Pola and Stefany were speaking to each other in Spanish. It upset Kelle, who doesn’t speak Spanish. She was concerned they were talking about her and it was rude.

The next morning, Kelle appears to be past the disagreement. She hugged Stefany who isn’t entirely sure she was being sincere. Kelle apologized to Pola too.

A couple of daters are up to trouble in a new #MILFManor tonight at 10/9c! ? pic.twitter.com/bTbIh2qtXT — TLC Network (@TLC) February 26, 2023

Later when the moms are paired off with their competitors’ sons, Kelle ends up with Billy, Stefany’s son. They kiss on the beach and Billy says in confession he wished the kiss had lasted longer. Kelle said in confession that Billy isn’t really her type but she found him attractive.

Billy also tells her during their time together that they didn’t have the “right size condoms” for him prompting Kelle to add in her confession that he was becoming one of her favorites.

When Kelle sees Stefany, she tells her she and Billy had a good time. She told Stefany her son has a big c**k leaving Stefany horribly embarrassed.

It left the audience uncomfortable too. MILF Manor currently has a rating of 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. Miles Klee of Rolling Stone likely speaks for a lot of viewers when he says, “MILF Manor asks the viewer to derive titillation from this psychological torture.”