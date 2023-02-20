‘Milf Manor’: The 1st Big Mom Fight Was Bizarrely Not About Dating Each Other’s Sons

“Milf Island” on 30 Rock may have seemed ridiculous at first, but it is now a reality. TLC aired Milf Manor in mid-January 2023, and the show has received significant backlash as well as some loyal followers. The main criticism involves the premise itself.

Milf Manor features a group of single mothers and their sons who are all looking for love — or least exposure on TV. The mature-aged moms date each others’ sons, whose ages range from 20 to 30 years old. A viewer might expect to see at least two mothers fight as a result. However, the first argument on the controversial reality dating show had nothing to do with their sons.

‘Milf Manor’ twist shocks viewers and stars

Milf Manor premiered earlier this year. It centers around eight women looking for younger men to date. The show presents a twist: The men they’re dating are each other’s sons. Many people guessed the reveal right away, but viewers still were uncomfortable with the premise.

People felt it was awkward to see moms engaged in challenges with their sons. Some people called the reality show “disgusting,” and others labeled it “trash.” While viewers easily predicted the premise, the twist still shocked some cast members.

One of the women thought her son would be at a different location. A couple of mothers and sons felt uncomfortable, like the viewers. However, a few others appeared not to care as much. Not only are mother-son duos on the dating show, but people noted the huge age gaps.

According to The Washington Post, the age range for the mothers is between 40 and over 50. Meanwhile, the men are almost half that. Most of them are in their 20s, with the oldest being 30.

‘Milf Manor’ had its first fight between moms within the first few episodes

Milf Manor star Kelle | Entertainment Tonight via Youtube

Drama is prevalent in dating reality shows, and viewers can expect it in Milf Manor. The series has had its first argument among the mothers, but it had nothing to do with the sons. According to Daily Mail, the fight was over Pola and Stefany speaking Spanish.

The argument also involved Kelle, who had a problem with it. The controversial castmate asked Pola and Stefany to stop, but they continued. As a result, the tension between them became thick. Kelle made some bold statements about their rudeness and stomped around the house yelling. Most cast members found this off-putting and concerning. Fortunately for everyone, things cooled down by the next morning.

“Honestly, I really am over the whole speaking Spanish thing,” Kelle said. “I could care less. If they want to keep speaking it, keep speaking it. If they want to stop, they’ll stop. They know how I feel. I’m over it. I’m definitely going to apologize, and bury the hatchet, so we can move on.”

Kelle apologized by hugging Stefany, but the latter felt it was bizarre. Stefany was unsure if Kelle was being authentic or not, but Stefany offered to give her Spanish lessons. Kelle also apologized to Pola afterward.

Kelle is a 51-year-old single mother who works as a real estate broker. She also is a fitness coach and comes from Orange County, California. She tends to bring plenty of energy and has a self-proclaimed “outrageous” personality.

Kelle’s personality led to her becoming one of the most controversial contestants. Her most noteworthy stance was her comments about the others speaking Spanish. She came ready to play and told the cameras, “Sorry ladies, I might be sleeping with your son.” In fact, she has already dated and kissed a couple of guys.

In Episode 2, Kelle goes out on a date with Jose. Everything goes great at first, and the two even share a kiss. However, she claims he is avoiding her and thinks he is “a mama’s boy.” She soon moves on and turns her attention to Billy.

At first, Kelle thinks Billy is attractive but not her type. It would not be long until he became one of her favorites on the show. The two go on a date and kiss on the beach.