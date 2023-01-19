Model Recalls Booze-Filled Night With Prince Harry Who Acted Like an ‘Animal’ After Drinking Tequila

Prince Harry has revealed plenty of information about his personal life in his book Spare from his upbringing behind palace walls to his time in the military to high-profile relationships with ex-girlfriends to a few drunken nights. But one alcohol-fueled evening with a model and reality TV personality at a star-studded party was not mentioned in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir.

Here’s what a former Page 3 model said about their wild night together when the prince downed tequila shots and was like an “animal.”

(L) Prince Harry | Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images, (R) Model Nicola McLean | David M. Benett/Getty Images

What Nicola McLean said happened during drunken night with ‘animal’ Prince Harry

Following the release of Harry’s book, former Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Nicola McLean has discussed her time partying with the prince that didn’t make it into his book. McLean told the Daily Star that in 2015 she and her now ex-husband, soccer player Tom Williams, were at rugby athlete James Haskell’s 30th birthday party. She realized why the place was crawling with security when she saw Prince Harry there.

“Tom’s got a business in Las Vegas so they got to talking. Harry absolutely loves Vegas. He was really fun and just one of the lads,” McLean recalled, adding that “[Harry] wasn’t watching what he drank so he could stay professional or royal. He was just with the lads getting drunk — I really liked him. I met him before he met Meghan, so I don’t know if that’s changed things, but he was a really nice guy.”

McLean continued: “We literally drank so much tequila that we ran out. Then Harry and Tom were trying to find a way of sneaking out and getting more. Security wouldn’t let us out … Tequila was definitely Harry’s choice of tipple so it went down well. Harry and Tom were animals with it.”

The model admitted: “I got very drunk and fell in a bush as I was leaving. I was trying to scramble my way up and thought, ‘My husband Tom cannot see that I’m this drunk.’ Then Harry put a hand out and grabbed me up. I was like, ‘Don’t tell Tom,’ and we were p***ing ourselves laughing.”

The reality star called it ‘the weirdest day of my life’

Nicola McLean attends the European Premiere of Disney’s ‘The Nutcracker’ | Joe Maher/WireImage

McLean also remembered waking up in the morning and thinking the previous day was the “weirdest of her life.”

“I woke up the next morning still in the dress and I’m thinking, ‘Was that a f***ing dream?’ It was the weirdest day of my life,” she said. “Then I went to the toilet, looked down and the white dress was all black at the back. I thought, ‘Well, I definitely won’t be able to hide that from Tom,’ so I was like, ‘Babe, I fell in a bush.’ Tom said ‘Yeah, I know. Your dress is telling a million stories.’”

“It wasn’t my finest moment, but who doesn’t want to get drunk with Prince Harry?”

What Harry put in his book about kissing a Page 3 model

Prince Harry takes part in a training session at Lord’s Cricket Ground | Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

While Prince Harry didn’t write about what happened with McLean in Spare, he did detail a night out with another Page 3 model who he kissed.

He recounted the “best nine weeks of his life” in 2003 when he returned from Australia and went “straight to a club my first night home … and the next … and the next. One night I met a girl, chatted to her over a drink. I didn’t know she was a Page 3 girl … I wouldn’t have minded if I had known. She seemed like a smart, funny girl.”

The duke said that when he left the establishment he was almost involved in a car crash because a driver was trying to take his photo.

He continued: “The story in the press the next morning should have been about Prince Harry nearly being killed in an accident by a reckless paparazzi.” But instead, it was about him kissing the model “along with a fiery comment about the horrendous dating of the spare.”