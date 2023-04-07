Morgan Wallen Only Ever Canceled 1 Concert

Morgan Wallen broke records with his stadium concerts, with the songwriter embarking on his One Night at a Time tour in 2023. When it comes to newer country artists, like Bailey Zimmerman, Wallen specifically advises never to cancel a performance. Here’s what Zimmerman said about his colleague.

Morgan Wallen advised Bailey Zimmerman about his country stardom

Morgan Wallen performs during Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour, Night 1 | John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen

Wallen is one of the biggest artists in modern country music, with an impressive list of musician friends. He collaborated with ERNEST and HARDY for 2023’s One Thing at a Time, also enlisting the help of Miranda Lambert.

The “Last Night” artist also gave advice to Bailey Zimmerman, the country songwriter behind “Fall In Love,” “Where It Ends,” and “Rock and A Hard Place.”

“One day, Morg told me, ‘I’ve only ever canceled one show. I’ve played shows no matter what. This is the reason you do this. You’ve got to work really hard,’” Zimmerman said during a recent feature with Holler Country.

“I’ve been trying to focus on that,” he added. “Even if you’re sick, you’ve got to put on a performance because these people have paid to come and watch a good show. That’s one of the biggest things I’ve taken from him so far, but I’m sure there will be more lessons learned.”

Morgan Wallen canceled one concert in his career

In 2022, Wallen was expected to perform at Flannagan’s Dublin in the Columbus, Ohio region to a crowd of about 4000 fans. Ahead of his expected appearance on Oct. 13, Wallen appeared on WCOL’s The Wake UP Call to cancel the concert.

This was the first time this singer outright canceled a concert, as the earlier concerts along the Dangerous tour were only postponed due to incliment weather.

Wallen promised he “would be back,” preferably to a venue that would accommodate more attendees. (This concert was booked pre-pandemic. He since released Dangerous: The Double Album, and rose on the country charts.)

Morgan Wallen embarked on his ‘One Night at a Time’ tour in 2023

Wallen took a break from live performances to work on his 36-song album One Thing at a Time. Then, he announced the One Night at a Time tour in 2022. This would be his largest tour yet, stopping in stadiums across North America and other continents.

“Awards are awesome, but my true measure of success is my fans, who this year I got to see every single night out on the road and will continue to do so for many years to come,” Wallen said in a statement.

Zimmerman is listed as one of the supporting acts for Wallen’s upcoming tour, making stops in Milwaukee, Louisville, and University. Wallen has already performed several concerts along his One Night at a Time tour, including those in Sydney and Melbourne.