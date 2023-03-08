Morgan Wallen’s Son Inspired the Singer’s Song ‘Dying Man’

On March 3, country singer Morgan Wallen released his third studio album, One Thing at a Time. The album features a song titled “Dying Man.” One Thing at a Time is a family-oriented album, and “Dying Man” is no exception. It turns out that the song is inspired by and dedicated to Wallen’s young son Indie.

Wallen’s son Indie is two years old and was born in July 2020. The country singer shares Indie with his ex-partner, KT Smith.

While promoting One Thing at a Time, Wallen revealed that “Dying Man” can be interpreted to be about his son.

“’Dying Man’ is like, it’s a song that speaks on…I wasn’t always sure, I guess none of us were, you know, maybe I thought that I might die sooner than later. And then once my son came into the world, I felt like I had a whole new reason to live and to stick around. And this song is talking about a woman, but for me, it’s more to my son than it is to a woman,” Wallen said on Country Countdown USA according to Country Now.

During an interview with ET Canada, Wallen once again confirmed that “Dying Man” is about Indie in his mind.

“That’s just a song that hints on the idea that someone or something, you know, gave you a reason to keep living,” Wallen told ET Canada.

He continued, “I mean, I was never, like, thinking I was going to die or anything, but it’s just, it’s geared towards my son. He gave me a huge reason to live and a huge reason to live in a better way.”

What is ‘Dying Man’ about?

One Thing at a Time has 36 songs, and “Dying Man” is the final song on the tracklist. In the song, Wallen grapples with fame, his bad habits, and the fate of other famous artists.

“I was a bad reputation, with an attitude to match/ Hell bent on goin’ nowhere, and gettin’ there lightning fast/ Twenty-one and lookin’ thirty, but actin’ half my age/ Bound to hit a wall before I ever hit the brakes,” Wallen sings in the first verse of “Dying Man.”

In the song’s chorus, Wallen sings, “Codeine, it got Elvis/ Whiskey, it got Hank/ I always thought somethin’ like that might send me on my way/ But you took hold of me, like only a woman can/ And gave one good reason to live, to a set on dyin’ man.”

Morgan Wallen’s son helped make ‘One Thing at a Time’

In addition to inspiring a song on One Thing at a Time, Wallen’s son was also present for the making of the new album. During an interview with Billboard, Wallen revealed that Indie assisted in the recording and production process.

“He started coming in there and banging on guitar strings and, you know, delete songs for Joey and stuff like that,” Wallen told Billboard. “But honestly, he brought a lot of joy into the room. He brought a new energy that we hadn’t had in there before.”

One Thing at a Time is available now.