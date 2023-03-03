Morgan Wallen’s Baby Mama ‘Battles’ With Being an Influencer ‘Every Single Day’

Thanks to the popularity of social media, many people have been able to make a living as influencers. This is the case for country star Morgan Wallen’s ex-fiancée, KT Smith. However, Smith is also honest about how difficult this career path can be. She admits she ‘battles’ these difficulties ‘every single day.’

Morgan Wallen and KT Smith’s relationship

Wallen and Smith first shared signs of their romance on social media in 2017. Many fans believe that is when their relationship began.

Writing on her blog, Thot Thoughts, in December 2021, Smith revealed that she and Wallen first connected on Snapchat. They got engaged just a few months after their relationship began. Things got rough after that.

“We broke off the engagement but still dated consistently for about two years, living with one another for about three- but that third year was rocky. The kind of toxic, trauma bond you hear about on Tik Tok,” Smith wrote. “We were off and on the third year, still talking 24/7 and seeing each other every time he was in town and I would still go on the road with him.. But being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions. He wasn’t the most faithful.”

After the two of them had broken up, Smith discovered she was pregnant. In 2020, she gave birth to a son named Indigo Wilder.

KT Smith opened up about her career as an influencer

Smith has gained a lot of followers on social media thanks to her connection to Wallen. She is now an influencer and promotes brands on her accounts. However, it is not as easy of a job as some people might think.

In September 2022, Smith wrote an honest Thot Thoughts post about being an influencer. “I took a mental break from social media about a month ago because I almost just up and quit,” she shared. “My management is so understanding and they let me take my break while they posted my ads for me.”

Smith continued, “Although that was wonderful, every single day I battle with doing this for a living. It’s not that it’s hard, or that I hate it even, I just don’t feel like I’m called to do it. I always said that if I had a platform I would use it to make heaven crowded — and I still love attempting to do so. So I guess lately I’ve been trying to meditate on what I should be doing instead of ‘ads’ or influencing?? I’m just as confused as you guys are right now.”

Smith also revealed that being an influencer contributes to “90% of my income.” Nevertheless, she is taking a step toward changing her life. In January 2023, she started studying to get a degree in pastoral care and counseling.

How KT Smith feels about co-parenting with Morgan Wallen

Smith has also talked candidly about co-parenting with Wallen. In a Thot Thoughts post from December 2021, Smith shared that “co-parenting is not easy.”

Morgan Wallen performs at the 2018 Country Thunder Music Festival | Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA

“Sometimes it is wonderful and other times you’re thinking ‘What can I do to make this person not my baby’s father/mother?’” she wrote. “I say that lightly, because we obviously cannot change that–but it’s definitely been in our minds and we all know I’m gonna be transparent here.”

Meanwhile, Wallen told Entertainment Tonight in 2022, I’ve got no complaints. I feel very comfortable with it and I’m really proud of the way me and his mom handle it.”