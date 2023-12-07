Ashanti and Nelly's relationship is making headlines again as they are now expecting their first child together. Here's more on that, plus answers to a few other questions about them.

At the height of their careers, Ashanti and Nelly became everyone’s favorite music power couple when they began dating. Then in 2013, after several years together, they broke up.

Ashanti admitted that she and the rapper did not speak for a while after they split. But in December 2022, the two reunited for a performance leaving hope that they would give their relationship another shot. Fast-forward to December 2023 and the pair elated fans when they announced they’re expecting their first child together.

Nelly and Ashanti, attend a gala together in New York City | Theo Wargo/WireImage for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

Here’s more about Ashanti and Nelly including what their age difference is.

Ashanti’s age

Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas was born on Oct. 13, 1980, to parents Tina Douglas and Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas.

Ashanti burst onto the music scene in 2001 when she was featured on Ja Rule’s song “Always on Time.” In 2002, she sang on Fat Joe’s hit “What’s Luv?” That same year, she released her debut album.

After Nelly, Ashanti reportedly dated other rappers including Nas. In the past, the songbird has played coy about her love life but did address rumors she was seeing Flo Rida. When a picture of them together circulated on social media with everyone speculating that they were an item, the “Happy” singer set the record straight by saying: “Flo is my brother! We’re family!”

Ashanti and Nelly attend an event together in Atlanta | Prince Williams/WireImage

Nelly’s age

Nelly was born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. in Austin, Texas, to parents Cornell Haynes and Rhonda Mack on Nov. 2, 1974; making him five years and 11 months older than his girlfriend.

Nelly’s family relocated from the Lone Star state and he was raised in St. Louis, Missouri. It was there he began his musical career and became a member of the Midwest hip-hop group St. Lunatics in 1993.

In 1999, Nelly signed with Universal Records and released his studio album Country Grammar.

Following his split from Ashanti, the rap star was in a relationship with Shantel Jackson before they called it quits in 2021.

While this will be Ashanti’s first child, Nelly is a father to four other children.

Nelly and Ashanti photographed at the rapper’s 2023 Halloween birthday celebration | Prince Williams/WireImage

Nelly has two biological children and two adopted children

The hip-hop artist has two kids with his ex-Channetta Valentine. They welcomed their daughter, Chanelle, in 1994. Five years later their son, Cornell Iral Haynes III, was born.

In addition to his biological children, Nelly also has two adopted children. Following the death of his sister, Jackie, who died from leukemia complications in 2005, he adopted his niece Sydney and his nephew Shawn.

The “Hot In Here” rapper previously explained how he and his adopted kids have helped each other heal after the loss of Jackie.

“We pick up the pieces, we mold each other, and we help shape each other,” he said during an appearance on the Tamron Hall show. “But those kids helped raise me as much as I helped raise them. Because I don’t know where I would be without them, without their genuine spirit of having that love around.”