How Much Younger Is Buffalo Bills Star Stefon Diggs Than His Girlfriend Tae Heckard?

Stefon Diggs has become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. In 2020, the wideout was traded to the Buffalo Bills where he continued to see success with record-breaking performances and multiple trips to the Pro Bowl.

Because he’s become such a star in the league, some fans are curious about his life off the field and who he’s dating. Here’s more on Tae Heckard, who Stefon has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with for the last few years, and where you may have seen her before. Plus, what the pair’s age difference is.

How much older is Tae Heckard than Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs was born to parents Stephanie and Aron Diggs in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Nov. 29, 1993. He also has a brother, Trevon Diggs, who plays in the league as a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys. In 2008, their father died of congestive heart failure in a hospital while on the waiting list for a heart transplant. Today, Stefon has one child from a previous relationship.

Lashontae Heckard was born in Seoul, South Korea, on April 14th, 1978, making Stefon 15 years her junior. In 2014, she began dating former NBA player Brandon Jennings the two had a son together and became engaged before calling it quits in 2016.

There are reports that the couple lives together in Western New York, not far from the Bills team facilities.

Heckard has appeared in movies, TV shows, and music videos

Stefon is a star on the football field but Heckard is a celebrity herself.

The athlete’s girlfriend has worked in the entertainment industry for years. In 2003, she starred in a music video for Flipmode Squad, Busta Rhymes, and Mariah Carey’s tune “I Know What You Want.” Heckard ws also in Dru Hill’s video for the song “I Love You.”

In addition, she has appeared on the big and small screen in films including ATL and Getting Even, and the TV show The Game.

Heckard was asked if it bothers her that Stefon doesn’t post about their relationship

Both Heckard and Stefon are active on social media and while she has posted photos of them together, he doesn’t put pictures or anything about her on his accounts.

As Awesemo noted, Heckard previously had a bizarre exchange with one of her followers asking why her beau doesn’t post about her writing: “But when is going to post you?” to which she replied: “Why don’t you just ask him?”

The commenter then told Heckard: “I did and he said no thanks because you are his aunt.”

Heckard wrote back: “So if you got your answer what’s the purpose of you asking me?”

Perhaps the reason is just that Diggs likes to keep things about his personal life private. And apparently that works for them since their relationship is still going strong.