Here are a few things you may not have known about NFL quarterback Jared Goff and his fiancée including what their age difference is.

Quarterback Jared Goff was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the first pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. After spending five seasons with the team and reaching the Super Bowl LIII, Goff was unexpectedly traded to the Detroit Lions.

The move sent Goff to a franchise that wasn’t a championship contender but a team that had been being down and out year after year. However, that changed in the 2023 season when the signal-caller led the Lions to playoffs and the team’s first-ever NFC North title.

Now fans want to know all about the athlete who lifted the spirits of an entire fan base and city. Here’s more on Goff and his fiancée Christen Harper.

Goff and Harper’s age difference

Jared Goff and Christen Harper pose together on the red carpet as they arrive at the ESPYS | Image Group LA via Getty Images

Jared Goff was born on Oct. 14, 1994, to parents Nancy and Jerry Goff. He has one older sister named Lauren and their father is a former Major League Baseball catcher who played for the Montreal Expos, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Houston Astros.

Goff was raised in Novato, California, and attended Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, California where he was the quarterback for the school’s football team. After graduation, he played under center at the University of California, Berkeley. Goff is second only to Aaron Rodgers on the Golden Bears’ all-time list for passing efficiency, per CalBears.com.

Harper was born in Valencia, California, to parents Daria and Michael Harper, on May 28, 1993; making Goff just one year and four months younger than her. She has one older brother, Shane Harper. He is a professional ice hockey player who had stints with the NHL, the AHL, as well as with teams in Sweden and Russia.

Harper attended California State University, Northridge. She works as a model and an actor who appeared in her first short film Seven Eleven when she was a child. Fans may also recognize her from when she appeared alongside Goff in Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions.

Harper says Goff has been her ‘biggest cheerleader’

Goff and Harper dated for three years before getting engaged in 2022. And while Harper has been seen at Lions games cheering her soon-to-be-husband on, she revealed that he’s also her “biggest cheerleader” when it comes to her career decisions.

The Women of the League star recalled an example of that when he encouraged her to apply for an open casting call, which she did and was named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2022 Rookie of the Year.

“He’s been just the best cheerleader along the way,” Harper told Fox News Digital. “It’s so fun because I get to cheer him on for his football season. But he is the No. 1 supporter, the No. 1 person that’s just in my court. When I went to go initially apply for Swim Search, he was like, ‘Do it. Who cares if you don’t get it? Put yourself out there. You gotta do it.’ And I’m so happy that he pushed me to do it … it’s fun to have something so exciting that involves the world of sports as well. He gets to celebrate and be a part of it too.”