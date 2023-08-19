Find out what gestures King Charles always used to make in Queen Camilla's presence that he has moved away from in his new role as monarch.

When Queen Elizabeth II died, her oldest son became Britain’s new monarch. And while that role is one King Charles III had been preparing for his entire life, it still took a good amount of confidence to step into his mother’s shoes. And even though he was destined for the role, a body language expert noticed that he would make certain gestures and exhibit behavior that showed he lacked the confidence of monarchs before him.

However, that’s not the case anymore as the expert says the king’s whole demeanor now is different around his “sidekick” wife.

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III during Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The gestures and behavior King Charles doesn’t exhibit around Queen Camilla anymore

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family and noticed recently that King Charles hasn’t been doing little things he used to that suggested he had no confidence in himself or his role as king. And the expert attributes that to Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles).

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton said: “King Charles often displays pacifying gestures when he feels nervous. Some of his main signals include when his eyebrows come together or when he plays with his cufflinks. However, when he is in the presence of Camilla, there is a massive decrease in these types of gestures. It’s clear that she gives him great confidence. He also doesn’t mumble as much anymore, and that is down to his increase in confidence.

Now-King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace prior to a flypast | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“It’s clear that Camilla’s self-assurance has greatly affected Charles, as he is generally less nervous while he’s around her. Overall, Camilla has had a great effect on Charles, and the two appear to bring out the best in each other.”

Camilla also acts as Charles ‘sidekick’ to ‘keep him on track’

Stanton also called Camilla Charles’s ultimate “sidekick” as she always seems to “keep him on track.”

According to the expert, “In terms of her relationship with King Charles, there has always been a deep connection between them. They’re not tactile like Prince William and Kate Middleton because they come from a different era. Charles grew up right in the thick of rigid royal protocols that the queen inherited from her father.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the National Parks ‘Big Picnic’ celebration in honour of all 15 of the UK’s National Parks | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“However, Charles keeps these protocols in place, and one of them is that he and Camilla don’t tend to show any public displays of affection. Yet, there are other ways in which we can tell what kind of relationship dynamics are going on. For example, Camilla is Charles’ rock and very often on the walkarounds and civil engagements, she is there to fully support him and is never too far away from him.”

Stanton added: “Camilla gives him great strength. He likes her to be very close by as she’s a strong woman with a strong personality. It’s clear that at times when he’s looking a little nervous, she’s always there right by his side — she is the calm one in the crisis. Camilla keeps him grounded — and as Prince Philip was to the queen, she is Charles’ sidekick to keep him on track.”