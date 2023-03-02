‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’: A Breakdown of the Murdaugh Family Tree

Since it began in January, the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has captivated viewers. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his 52-year-old wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, near the dog kennels on his hunting estate, called Moselle, in Islandton, South Carolina, on June 7, 2021.

Netflix recently premiered a docuseries focused on Alex’s misdeeds and accusations, including more than 100 finance-related charges. Many of those following his crimes want to know more about his extensive family tree. Here’s everything you need to know:

Alex Murdaugh’s immediate family members include wife Maggie and sons Buster and Paul

Alex Murdaugh is a former attorney who worked for the South Carolina private injury law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), now known as The Parker Law Group. This firm built a lot of its success in the early 2000s, and Alex had worked at this family firm for decades, reports News 2. In September 2021, he resigned due to alleged financial crimes against the firm.

In the case of Maggie and Paul’s deaths, a grand jury indicted Alex in June 2022. He received charges of two counts of murder and two counts of having a weapon while committing a violent crime.

Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun, according to the indictment. Prosecutors claim Murdaugh killed his family members to shift the focus away from himself and buy himself some time to try and prevent his financial crimes from coming to light. If revealed, they would result in personal, legal, and financial ruin for Murdaugh.

Alex’s Murdaugh family tree

For 87 years, the Murdaugh surname became synonymous with a legal dynasty in coastal South Carolina. Three successive generations held the local prosecutor’s office. Over three generations, a member of the Murdaugh family has served as the 14th Circuit Solicitor, in charge of prosecutions in the southern counties of Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper:

Randolph Murdaugh Sr. was elected as the 14th Circuit Solicitor in 1920 and served until his death in 1940.

was elected as the 14th Circuit Solicitor in 1920 and served until his death in 1940. Randolph Murdaugh Jr. , his son, then took over and served until his retirement in 1986.

, his son, then took over and served until his retirement in 1986. Randolph Murdaugh III, Murdaugh Jr.’s son and Alex’s father, was elected to the position in 1987 and served until the end of 2005.

Alex’s father, Randolph III, died on June 10, 2021, just three days after the deaths of Maggie and Paul. His mother, Libby, has dementia. Randolph III and Libby have four children:

Lynn Murdaugh Randolph “Randy” Murdaugh IV Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh John Marvin Murdaugh

Randy, Alex’s older brother, is also a lawyer who works at the family firm now known as Parker Law Group. Their great-grandfather founded this firm in 1910. On October 28, 2021, Randy sued his brother Alex for $90,000 in unpaid debt in cash and equipment. Randy and his wife, Christy, reside in Hampton, South Carolina.

The only surviving son of Alex Murdaugh, Buster Murdaugh, at his dad’s trial for murder | Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

John Marvin is Alex’s younger brother. Unlike his older brothers, John did not follow in his father’s footsteps. Instead, he opened two equipment rental businesses in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region. Since 2008, John has been married to Elizabeth Arnett. They have three children and live in Okatie, South Carolina.

Not much is known about Lynn Murdaugh Goettee, Alex’s only sister. Earlier in Alex’s trial, the judge rebuked Lynn and Alex’s son Buster for “inappropriate contact and conduct,” reports News 18. One of these incidents involved Lynn passing Alex the newest John Grisham novel, The Judge’s Rules. The court later confiscated the book.

Lynn resides in South Carolina with her husband, Allen Goettee, and three children, Mills, Trey, and Reeves. Her husband works in the textile industry, and she is a victim advocate.

Alex Murdaugh faces several charges

In addition to murder charges, Alex is also facing more than 100 total financial-related charges. Those charges include tax evasion, money laundering, forgery, and fraud. One of the most bizarre charges was an insurance fraud scheme.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced on September 14, 2021, that they’d arrested Alex’s former client, Curtis Edward Smith for conspiring with Alex to kill him in a roadside shooting. This way, Alex’s remaining son, Buster, would receive a $10 million insurance payout. Smith had also been Alex’s source for his oxycodone addiction.

Smith received charges of aggravated assault and battery, assisted suicide, and insurance fraud. Alex was suffering from “massive depression” and wanted to commit suicide. He admitted to planning assisted suicide as a murder scheme.

Alex Murdaugh’s double homicide trial began on January 23, 2023. The recently released Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal true crime series on Netflix explores how the well-known Murdaugh family allegedly overused and abused their privilege and wealth through the years.