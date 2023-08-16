'My 600-lb Life' showed Tammy Patton at one of the worst points of her life. These days, things are looking up for Tammy with weight loss.

First premiering in 2012, the hit TLC reality show My 600-lb Life had attracted a wide fan base by the time Tammy Patton’s story appeared on Season 9. In Episode 12, Tammy was first introduced to fans in March 2021.

At the time, Tammy weighed nearly 600 pounds and desperately wanted to start a weight loss journey to transform her life. Here’s a look at where Tammy Patton is now.

Fans first met Tammy Patton on Season 9 of ‘My 600-lb Life’

Like most people featured on My 600-lb Life, Tammy’s issue ran deeper than overeating. She experienced a traumatic upbringing with a father who struggled with addiction and drug abuse.

From an early age, Tammy turned to food to cope. However, after hearing from Dr. Younan Nowzardan, aka Dr. Now, that her current BMI of 100 sets her life expectancy at about 50 years old, Tammy knew she had to put the work in to live a better life for herself, her family, and especially her children.

While on the show, Tammy worked hard to get her weight down to be eligible for weight loss surgery. According to The Cinemaholic, Tammy was successful in her efforts. She was able to lose 126 lbs during her time working with Dr. Now. Tammy’s weight was a source of pride for not only Tammy but also her mother, Pauline, and her two grown daughters, Serenitti and Alize, all of whom lived with Tammy to help her with daily tasks.

Here’s what Tammy’s life has looked like since the show

Using her family for inspiration, Tammy lost even more weight after ending her filming for My 600-lb Life. Tammy had all three children, Deonte, Serenitti, and Alize, by the time she was 22 years old. During her pregnancies, Tammy reached a weight of around 400 lbs.

The scale continued to climb after Victor, the father of her children, was murdered. While the pair were not together at the time of Victor’s death, they had remained good friends. The loss took a toll on Tammy mentally and physically.

Luckily, Tammy has continued to make strides in her weight loss journey, and fans have continued to watch Tammy’s journey through her Facebook updates and YouTube videos.

Impressively, Tammy has lost over 250 pounds over the last two years, thanks to a combination of diet, exercise, and bariatric surgery. Today, Tammy weighs closer to 350 pounds rather than 600 pounds and continues working toward a healthy BMI range, which she discussed with Dr. Now on the show. All of Tammy’s hard work is finally allowing her to be the daughter, mother, and grandmother she always dreamed of being.

Other fan-favorite Tammys from ‘My 600-lb Life’ and its spinoffs

Tammy Patton’s story is one of inspiration. However, she is not the only Tammy with a story to tell. Some other fan-favorite Tammys who shared their weight loss journeys on My 600-lb Life include Tamy Lyn Murrell and Tammy Slaton.

Appearing on Season 6 of My 600-lb Life, Tamy Lyn Murrell was introduced to fans weighing 591 pounds. According to InTouch Weekly, Tamy Lyn lost nearly 250 lbs while on the show. Based on her Instagram updates, Tammy has been able to keep the weight off since starting her journey with the show in 2018.

Of course, the most famous Tammy to hail from the My 600-lb Life franchise is none other than Tammy Slaton. Tammy and her sister, Amy, landed their own TLC reality show, 1000-lb Sisters, in 2020. Of the two sisters, Amy has made better strides in her weight loss journey. However, Tammy has now lost nearly 400 pounds since the premier of 1000-lb Sisters.