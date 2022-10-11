‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’: Whitney Way Thore Confirms She’s In an Open Relationship With Her Frenchman

TLC’s Whitney Way Thore has found a new way to deal with the challenge of a long-distance romance. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star hasn’t broken up with her unnamed French boyfriend, aka the Frenchman. But the pair do have some new ground rules in their relationship.

Whitney Way Thore hasn’t broken up with her Frenchman, but distance makes things difficult

Whitney Way Thore in ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ | TLC via YouTube

RELATED: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 10: Whitney Way Thore’s Mom Enters Rehab

Whitney has been in a relationship with the Frenchman for more than a year. But with him living in Paris and her in North Carolina, getting quality time together has been tough.

“The Frenchman and I are still very much in a relationship, but being in a relationship with someone who lives on another continent presents a lot of challenges,” White said in a clip from the Oct. 11 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life shared with People. Specifically, the physical side of their relationship is missing, as she shared with her friend Tal.

“It has been a long time since I had a need met,” Whitney said.

The ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ star reveals she’s in an open relationship

Rather than call it quits on their long-distance romance, Whitney and the Frenchman have come to an agreement: They can each see other people on a casual basis.

“We didn’t break up,” Whitney tells her friends in a clip from the Oct. 11 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life (via Twitter). “But basically, I was trying to figure out when we could see each other next, and we got to talking about things, and basically, we’ve instituted a new policy. A don’t ask, don’t tell policy.”

“The Frenchman and I are realistic about the amount of time we get to see each other physically,” she explained in a confessional. “So we’ve officially loosened the bonds on our relationship, physically.”

Will Whitney rekindle things with Lennie?

Whitney’s new deal with the Frenchman means she’s free to have “a vacation adventure,” she said. Could that lead to her rekindling things with her ex-boyfriend Lennie? Not only is he part of the group trip to St. Lucia, but he and Whitney are actually sharing a hotel room.

Tal suspects one thing could lead to another during the group’s Caribbean vacation.

“Whitney and Lennie seem to have developed this really strong platonic and professional relationship but it seems like things are escalating quickly,” Tal said in a confessional. “Come to find out they’re sharing a room in St. Lucia.”

“I know that Whitney still has her thing with the Frenchman but like, what’s going on with Lennie?” he added.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes stream the same day on discovery+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’: Whitney Thore Was Rushed to the Hospital in Season 9 — What Happened to Her?