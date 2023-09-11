Who will make it off the island? The season finale of 'Naked and Afraid: Castaways' airs Sunday, Sept. 17 on Discovery.

Will the castaways ever make it home? On the Discovery reality series Naked and Afraid: Castaways, nine Naked and Afraid alums have been stranded on a deserted island in the Pacific. Using only the tools and resources they can find in the surrounding environment, they must rely on their wits to survive before making their way to an extraction point and signaling for rescue on day 21.

So far, it’s been a challenging journey. Cast members have battled crippling injuries, stinging insects, the blazing sun, fevers, and more. But the end is in sight. There’s just one episode left for Naked and Afraid: Castaways.

How many episodes are in ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’? When does the finale air?

Patrick, Heather, and Andrew on ‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’ | Discovery Channel

Naked and Afraid: Castaways premiered July 30 and has eight episodes. The season finale airs Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery. Episodes also stream on Max and discovery+.

The season’s last episode, “Brawl Out,” will follow the remaining castaways as they make their way to the extraction point, where they’ll have to build a signal fire and build a raft from driftwood and debris in order to be rescued. But will internal tensions threaten their survival? An explosive fight between two castaways puts their extraction in jeopardy.

Which ‘Naked and Afraid’ cast members are still in the challenge?

‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’ | Discovery Channel

With the Naked and Afraid: Castaways finale fast approaching, just six of the original nine cast members remain in the challenge.

The first to go home was Candice Mishler. She was medically tapped on day 9 due to an infection. Next to leave was Candice’s teammate Rachel Strohl, who’d injured her leg while jumping off a wrecked boat. She spent several days trying to power through the injury before finally tapping out. After she left the island, it was revealed she’d fractured her tibia.

Finally, the third member of Candice and Rachel’s team was forced to exit the competition. Justin Governale developed a dangerously high fever that led to his medical evacuation in episode 7.

With Candice, Rachel, and Justin no longer on the island, that leaves the following six people fighting to make their way to the extraction point:

Kerra Bennett

Patrick French

Bulent Gurcan

Na’im McKee

Andrew Shayde

Heather Smith

Will all six be rescued on day 21? Or will someone go home just before reaching the finish line? Find out when the Naked and Afraid: Castaways season finale airs on Sept. 17 on Discovery.

