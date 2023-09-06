While season 21 of the flagship ‘NCIS’ series may not premiere until 2024, a new ‘Sydney’ spinoff is on the way.

While the American NCIS franchises are paused due to industry strikes, the show’s Aussie extension is stealing the limelight. NCIS: Sydney, the franchise’s maiden international endeavor, is currently in active production, bringing fresh energy to the well-loved series.

From seasoned actors to rising stars, the ensemble cast is buzzing with excitement as they film new episodes in Australia.

Amid delays in Hollywood, filming is underway for ‘NCIS: Sydney’

NCIS and its Hawaiian spinoff are on a break due to current WGA and SAG-AFTRA labor disputes. The Hollywood strikes have grounded many projects, but the situation is decidedly more upbeat Down Under.

In contrast to their currently idle American counterparts, the NCIS franchise’s Australian division is buzzing with activity.

The Australian arm of NCIS is, in fact, in full swing. According to Hello Magazine, NCIS: Sydney, which marks the franchise’s first foray into international territory, is not just in pre-production but is actively being filmed.

The new cast members have been a public presence on Australian sets since their official introduction this past June. And they are thoroughly enjoying their time capturing scenes for the anticipated series.

Though the network has yet to reveal an official premiere date, the excitement is already palpable among fans, particularly given the ensemble’s impressive body of past work.

A look at the cast of the hit crime procedural’s latest spinoff

The ensemble for NCIS: Sydney blends seasoned pros with fresh faces. Olivia Swann, an English actor, plays the part of NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey role.

Swann first graced the small-screen in a 2018 episode of the UK series Doctors before landing a noteworthy part as Astra Logue in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Todd Lasance, an Aussie actor known for roles in The Flash, The Vampire Diaries, and Spartacus: War of the Damned, will portray Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey. His previous stint on the third season of Australia’s Rescue: Special Ops offers relevant experience for this role.

Filling out the ensemble are Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, and William McInnes in the role of AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

‘NCIS: Sydney’ stars are all smiles as they film season 1

As NCIS: Sydney production rolls along, Lasance and Narkle appeared upbeat while shooting a sequence in a North Bondi parking area.

Donning a navy NCIS jacket, dress shirt, and jeans, Lasance conveyed a concentrated demeanor during his performance. Conversely, Narkle was deeply involved in a tense scene, acting alongside British performer Sagar.

According to photos published by Daily Mail, both actors sported matching NCIS jackets and crime-scene gloves, clearly relishing their time before the camera.

They shared the set with Swann of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow fame, who seemed delighted to spend the active day with her co-stars. All in all, the performers seemed engrossed, genuinely enjoying bringing their characters to vibrant life.

NCIS: Sydney is slated for a late 2023 release following an agreement between Paramount Plus Australia and Network Ten. It remains unclear when its parent show, NCIS, will return to CBS.