Can’t get enough NCIS? Super-fans of the long-running CBS procedural can soon own all of the show’s 20th season on DVD. The NCIS: The 20th Season box set releases on August 22.

‘NCIS’ Season 20 DVD release date

NCIS Season 20 will be released on DVD on Tuesday, August 22 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The six-DVD box set includes all 22 full-length episodes from season 20, as well as three crossover episodes from the NCIS universe and exclusive special features. The list price is $39.99.

Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker and Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee in the ‘NCIS’ Season 20 premiere | Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The included crossover episodes are “Prisoners’ Dilemma” and “Deep Fake,” both from NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2, and “A Long Time Coming” from NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, according to Media Play News. Special features explore NCIS filming locations and visual effects. Some episodes also include audio commentary from NCIS cast members Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover and NCIS writer and executive producer Scott Williams.

The 20th season of NCIS picks up after the season 19 finale cliffhanger. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) is still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo) while the rest of the NCIS team fights to clear his name. To do that, they enlist the help of some NCIS: Hawai’i special agents. That leads them straight to their prime suspect: The Raven. The Raven, a bioterrorist who attempted to frame Parker for murder, was eventually revealed to be a hacker named Herman Maxwell, played by Michael Weston.

NCIS Season 20 episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+ and for purchase on Amazon and Apple TV.

‘NCIS’ Season 21 is delayed

The NCIS Season 20 DVD release should help satiate fans who are going to have to wait a while for new episodes of the show. While CBS has renewed NCIS for another season, it will be some time before those episodes air. The ongoing SAG-AFTA and WGA strikes have delayed production on most scripted TV series, which means there will be no new episodes of NCIS to air this fall. Instead, viewers will likely have to wait until 2024 for the show to return.

Instead of new episodes of NCIS, CBS will air encore episodes on various dates throughout the fall. A special 20th anniversary NCIS mini-marathon will air on September 25 at 8 p.m. ET. NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 is also delayed. NCIS: Los Angeles won’t return at all. In January 2023, CBS canceled the show after 14 seasons.

What to expect in ‘NCIS’ Season 21

When NCIS Season 21 does premiere, the show will hopefully resolve that big cliffhanger at the end of season 20. The finale, “Black Sky,” ended with Torres (Wilmer Vanderrama) holding a mysterious man from his past (Al Sapienza) at gunpoint, apparently committed to settling an old score. Will he pull the trigger? Unfortunately, NCIS left us hanging.

As for what else to expect from the upcoming season of NCIS, fans will have to wait and see. There’s been no official casting news (though we expect Valderrama and other key cast members to return) or hints about future storylines.

Source: Media Play News

