'NCIS' star Mark Harmon used to give women opinions on their breasts when they asked. Here's what he said happened in the '80s.

NCIS fans know Mark Harmon well for his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Well before he ever stepped foot on the NCIS set, he was known for his charm, good looks, and Sexiest Man Alive title given to him by People in 1986. While speaking to the magazine in the ’80s, Harmon explained how women would throw themselves at him. Here’s what he said about how some women would ask him opinions regarding their chests.

‘NCIS’ star Mark Harmon once said he gave women opinions on their breasts

Leroy Jethro Gibbs is an NCIS staple, and fans miss Mark Harmon on the show. However, at 72 years old, it makes sense that Harmon might want to move on to the next stage of life. Now, we’re looking back at an interview that Harmon had with People in 1986 when he was crowned the Sexiest Man Alive. According to himself and other women around him, the ladies were throwing themselves at him to get his attention.

Harmon played the plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Caldwell in St. Elsewhere from 1983 to 1986. Fans fell in love with Dr. Caldwell even when his storyline turned dark. “Women would come up to me and show me their breasts and ask for my opinion,” the actor told People. “And I gave it to them!”

His older sister, Kristin Nelson, told the publication that women would ask her for an introduction to Mark. “Married and unmarried women, strangers on the street, will hit me up for introductions to my brother,” she said. “Salespeople have asked me to have my brother pick up my dry cleaning just so they can meet him. Joan Rivers sums it up best: ‘He’s made more American women hot than saunas.'”

Despite Harmon’s fantastic luck with women, he never saw himself as particularly attractive. “If other people think I’m OK looking, that’s great, but I don’t see it myself,” he noted. “When I look in the mirror, all I see is a bunch of fake teeth and football scars.”

He once told Joan Rivers that he wasn’t looking for love

NCIS‘s Mark Harmon has been famously married for 36 years. But before he cold-called his now-wife, Pam Dawber, he told Joan Rivers that he had no interest in finding love when she asked him what he liked to do for a “good time.”

“I’m OK by myself. I’ve got, like, four dogs and a cat. That’s serious responsibility. I’m building a house. … The last year, I’ve built my own house. And I’m working on a career. … Well, I’ll tell you what, I’m not looking.”

In another interview, Harmon was asked if he had ever dated one of his female fans — and he promptly answered, “Nope. Not that I know of. Maybe.”

As for “overzealous” female fans, Harmon said he once had a situation where a woman was in his backyard at 3 a.m. “My alarm went off, I went outside with a loaded gun, listened to footprints come down the side of the house, whipped around the corner with a gun pointed at this girl’s forehead,” he explained. “I’m standing there naked under the moonlight. And her reaction was, ‘You really do live here.’ … That’s beyond the line, as far as I’m concerned.”

