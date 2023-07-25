The first 10 episodes of 'Virgin River' Season 5 will drop on Netflix on September 7. Two holiday episodes will follow in November.

Netflix has finally revealed a premiere date for Virgin River Season 5. New episodes of the romantic drama will drop on the streamer in two parts. The first batch of episodes arrives in early September, followed by the final two episodes later in the fall.

‘Virgin River’ Season 5 releases in September 2023

The fifth season of Virgin River will have 12 episodes in total. The first 10 episodes will release on Netflix on Thursday, September 7. Then, in a first for the show, the final two episodes – which are being billed as holiday episodes – will be available to stream on Thursday, November 30.

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Virgin River Season 4 ended on multiple cliffhangers. Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) finally fessed up and admitted that Jack (Martin Henderson) isn’t the father of her unborn twins. But she didn’t reveal their real dad’s identity. Plus, Denny (Kai Bradbury) shared a devastating truth with Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale): He has Huntington’s disease, a rare, inherited disorder that affects the brain. Also, during a confrontation with Vince (Steve Bacic), Preacher (Colin Lawrence) knocked the other man out. But is Vince dead or just unconscious?

The new season of Virgin River will pick up where those storylines left off, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, who has joined the show for season 5, has promised.

“I didn’t want to feel like I was starting fresh,” he told EW last year. “There were so many cliffhangers at the end of season 4, that we pick up all of them. I didn’t want anything to feel a reset or reboot or any of that because everything was so juicy and so interesting.”

What to expect from the next season of Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’

Annette O’Toole as Hope and Colin Lawrence as Preacher in ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

When Virgin River returns, viewers can expect “surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart,” according to Netflix’s season 5 synopsis.

Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) will also be adjusting to the idea of becoming a new mom, which prompts her “to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past.” In an effort to prove himself to Mel, her fiance Jack” squares off with some long-overdue confrontations – with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine.” Finally, Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope’s (Annette O’Toole) “respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.”

