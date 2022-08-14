Nipsey Hussle Getting Two Major Honors in Hometown Amid His Birthday

Now that Nipsey Hussle’s long-awaited murder trial is coming to a close, his family and fans are continuing the tireless work to preserve and expand the late rapper’s legacy. With a new Marathon Clothing Store set to open in LA and his licensed marijuana shop that just launched, other tributes are now in the works. Hussle will be getting a metro station named after him in his hometown, as well as a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Nipsey Hussle to be honored with metro station named after him

Hussle grew up in the Crenshaw section of LA. Up until his death, much of his family lived in the area, with him living nearby. He also had several businesses in his childhood neighborhood and was dedicated to providing those in the community with equal opportunities.

Madame Noire reports that to commemorate his work and commitment to his neighborhood, a new K-Line metro station serving Hyde Park – which is in Nipsey Hussle Square – is now up and running. The station is one of eight stops along some of the oldest communities in LA and the neighboring Inglewood area.

“From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people,” LA Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson of the station at the unveiling. “Everybody who comes to L.A. and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it.”

He noted that the station was Hussle’s idea, realizing a need for it for those without traditional transportation methods. “After he [Nipsey] caught the vision and he understood what the train would mean to this community and his neighborhood and businesses like his, he got very involved in making sure that this train worked on behalf of our people and helped us express and live out our possibilities and our hopes and our dreams,” he added.

The rapper will also receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In addition to a metro station named in his honor, a star in his honor will be unveiled in the beloved Hollywood Walk of Fame. There aren’t many rappers who have received such an honor, with only 10 thus far. The Victory Lap rapper joins the likes of fellow hip hop icons like Queen Latifah, 50 Cent, Diddy, Pharrell Williams, LL Cool J, Pitbull, Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Missy Elliott, and Snoop Dogg. Hussle’s star is also a special one as only one posthumous award is given each year.

The star will be given on Aug. 15 on what would have been his 37th birthday. He died in 2019 when he was just 33.

There are 37 other honorees. Across the sports, film, and music spectrum include Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Kenan Thompson, Ashanti, Tessa Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Khaled, Jenifer Lewis, and more.

His convicted murderer’s sentencing is approaching

While the honors are great, there’s one final piece in his murder trial to be set. Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty of the first-degree premeditated murder of Hussle. He faces life in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for this fall. Hussle’s family did not attend the trial, noting it was too emotional to sit through.

