‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk Reveals Her 1 Word for Inspiration in 2023

HGTV renewed No Demo Reno for a third season, and star Jenn Todryk has another busy year to look forward to between her three kids, a show, and all the other things happening outside of that.

After revealing she had plans for family Christmas cards that “never made it into existence” until after the new year, she shared the word she’s using for inspiration and keeping herself “a little more on top of things” in 2023.

‘No Demo Reno’ star Jenn Todryk revealed her word for inspiration in 2023 is ‘structure’ — ‘I’m craving it’

Todryk revealed her family Christmas cards for 2022 “never made it into existence,” writing on Instagram, “Maybe I could still send as a happy new year card…? I mean, if one of my friends sent me a happy new year card in February or March, I think it would bring me joy. I’d have to laugh…”

She noted, “I’m not writing off the idea just yet …”

After sharing she hadn’t gotten the Christmas cards out in time, the interior design expert added her “word for this year” is structure, revealing, “I’m craving it.”

“I feel like I also have some sort of structure in my life, but I have areas where I could improve and be a little more on top of things, like Christmas cards …,” she noted. She asked her fans to “throw out one word … to use as inspiration for 2023.”

She explained, “I’ve never been a fan of resolutions, but I LOVE picking one word and reminding myself of it throughout the year. I feel like it really helps, and it’s way less pressure!”

Fans think Jenn Todryk’s post-Christmas card idea is an inspiration: ‘It’s never too late’

Todryk’s followers replied to her post showing their support for her or sharing their words for the year, like “nourish” and “grace,” to name a couple.

One helpful fan told the mom of three, “When my first was little, I sent out a card that said “it’s too late for ho ho ho’s, so we’re sending X’s and O’s” around Valentine’s Day! It’s never too late.”

Another asked, “Could we normalize St Patrick’s Day cards? First day of summer cards? Merry 1/2 way to Christmas cards?”

“Send the cards out in June. Either they’re REALLY early or REALLY late. No one will ever know, but yours will be the only one [that] makes it on the peoples’ fridges for months at a time,” someone else suggested with laughing emojis.

‘No Demo Reno’ is renewed for a third season on HGTV

Todryk and HGTV announced the third season of No Demo Reno, short for no demolition renovation. On Instagram, she took fans behind the scenes of a day in her life while filming. She wrote, “Get ready with me for the first day of filming season [three] of No Demo Reno!”

“… Y’all are so dang sweet and the BEST supporters on the internet …,” she gushed. “I cannot WAIT until y’all see these renovations!”

According to Deadline, HGTV ordered 12 episodes for the show’s third season. Betsy Ayala, senior vice president of programming and development at HGTV, said Todryk is “like a breath of fresh air.”

“Her passion is palpable, and her unique design vision gives our home-obsessed audience new and different ways to approach renovation,” Ayala added. “More great ideas are in store for millions of her fans with this large episode order.”