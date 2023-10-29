Find out what a celebrity psychic is predicting for the future of the world's most-talked about couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

NFL fans and Swifties haven’t been able to stop talking about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s romance. Ever since the league’s best tight end and the biggest pop star in the world confirmed the dating rumors there’s been speculation about how serious they are, if they’ll last, and what their body language says about their relationship.

Now, a psychic is predicting what could be in store for the couple’s future.

Expert says Swift and Kelce’s romance is real and genuine

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity astrologer and psychic who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. According to Honigman, anyone who doubts their relationship is wrong because it’s the real deal.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

She told Gambling Zone that it’s “not a showmance,” adding that “Travis in particular appears smitten. Whenever he is seen with Taylor, his face is bright with delight. We see him smiling broadly with his mouth, his cheeks, and with his eyes. This means that he is truly happy, not just pulling on a smiley mask.”

Speaking about their gestures toward one another, Honigman observed: “When Travis is seen holding Taylor’s hand he appears gentle and caring with her, cradling her hand but not tightening his grip, so he tries to keep her comfortable. They appear to hold hands a lot, and Travis’ hand is often curled around Taylor’s. This shows that he feels protective over her, and his connection with her is true and intimate.

“Taylor presents a slightly more aloof attitude in comparison but still genuine and loving. When pictured together, her eyes are often lowered, which shows that she trusts him. If she can let him lead her out of a car, lead her down the road when her eyes are slightly closed, she can trust him anywhere. Her hand-holding game is not as passionate as her beau. She crunches her hand into a ball and is a little protective of herself, careful not to share her entire self with the athlete. But she does hold his hand, and she does smile while they’re together.”

Psychic predicts what’s in store for the duo in 2024

Honigam also read Swift’s chart and revealed what could be on the horizon for her sign in 2024.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, the psychic predicted: “The first two weeks of 2024 are big on romance for Sagittarius. We could be hearing a declaration of love or marriage from the songwriting star! October and November are months of communication for Sagittarius so Taylor may have huge TV appearances booked, guest presenting a show, or as a musical celebrity guest on a prime-time hit program.

“She’ll keep planning to take the second half of the year ‘off,’ but her ruling planet Jupiter is in sociable Gemini from the middle of May onwards, meaning she’ll be non-stop partying for the final seven months of 2024.”

The astrologer concluded that Swift’s Sagittarius sign “is the most free-spirited of all the signs. Sagittarians love to travel and meet new people. They’re creative and fearless and have a chaotic side to them. A Sagittarius would rather regret having done something than regret having not done it, so they’re risk takers.”