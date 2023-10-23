Taylor Swift has been hanging out with Brittany Mahomes during NFL games. So what is the pop star's net worth compared to the quarterback's wife?

The NFL gained a new legion of fans when pop superstar Taylor Swift began attending games to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. While the singer is writing a new love story with the athlete, she’s been hanging out with a few of his friends and family members. In addition to Kelce’s mother, Donna, and father, Ed, Swift has also been spotted numerous times with Brittany Mahomes who is the wife of Chiefs quarterback Partick Mahomes.

The two delighted fans during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers when they were seen cheering and dancing following a touchdown. Here’s more on their friendship and who has the higher net worth.

Brittany Mahomes is so happy about her ‘genuine’ friendship with Swift

Lately Swift has become a fixture at Chiefs games and everyone in the stadium wants to meet and be seen with the songbird … even former players like Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar.

He told Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan‘s Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima that meeting Swift was “Flat out amazing [and] to see what a nice genuine person she is and to see the unbelievable talent … and to see she is even a better person was very cool.”

Hanging with the recording artist every week is a reality for Brittany and a source close to Patrick’s wife agreed with Kosar that Swift is so “genuine” and Brittany is over the moon that they have become friends.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor,” the source said via Us Weekly, adding, “They have grown fairly close in a short period of time. They get along really great. The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They have a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Who has the higher net worth?

Brittany is married to one of the richest quarterbacks in the league, who boasts a net worth of $70 million. But she also has a hefty net worth of her own.

Mrs. Mahomes is a retired professional soccer player and today is a stakeholder in the Kansas City Current. In addition, she is a certified personal trainer and the founder of Brittany Lynne Fitness. On her website, she describes her exercise programs as “Guided workouts that can be completed by anyone. They include options for working out at home or in the gym, allowing you to choose where you feel comfortable and how to best accomplish the goals you set for yourself.”

Sportskeeda and Hello! note that Brittany’s estimated net worth is $10 million.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift celebrate a touchdown by the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

While that’s nothing to sneeze at, it doesn’t compare to Swift’s who has been a pop icon for years with global superstar status.

Swift has amassed an incredible net worth for her music career, and her Eras Tour has broken records as one of the most successful tours of all time. She’s also had endorsement deals with several top brands including Capital One, Diet Coke, AT&T, Apple, and CoverGirl.

Forbes has estimated Swift’s net worth to be $740 million. However, Celebrity Net Worth reports that it’s closer to $800 million.