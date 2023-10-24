Instead of continuing to let everyone speculate, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift confirmed that they’re dating when they were spotted holding hands in New York City following their appearances on Saturday Night Live. A week later, the pop star was seen at another Chiefs game cheering on her new Romeo. And later Swift was photographed placing a kiss on the tight end‘s cheek. But there are still some doubters about whether their affection is authentic.

Now a body language expert is weighing in on the kissing photo that went viral and claiming it’s “staged.”

Body language expert says photo of Swift kissing Kelce ‘isn’t authentic’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Chiefs-Chargers game. pic.twitter.com/n1vg68zD3e — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 23, 2023

After the game, the “Love Story” artist was pictured kissing the athlete for the first time. The post game snap was shared on social media by Chariah Gordon, who is the girlfriend of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. The photo has since gone viral, but body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton says the pic is staged and therefore appears “inauthentic.”

Stanton previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie he said: “If you look at Travis Kelce’s expression in these photos, it’s almost like one of glee like ‘look at me’. We might think ‘Why would he not kiss her on the lips if she was his girlfriend?’ However, it’s clear the photo is staged as the foursome are looking at the camera, which alters their dynamics.”

According to Stanton, “The photo posted by Chariah Gordon is staged, as both she and Taylor are adopting the exact same posture as they match and mirror each other while Taylor kisses Travis on the cheek. It’s not an impromptu moment for them as a couple so it comes across as inauthentic.”

The photo looks ‘staged’ but might not tell the whole story

However, the expert doesn’t think we should just write Swift and Kelce’s romance off as a PR stunt since there could be a simple explanation as to why they are positioned that way.

“That may not be the case for how they actually feel about each other — they may just have their guard up when they know the camera is there,” Stanton explained. “Taylor is also not displaying a natural smile. It’s like taking a photo for a wedding where you hold your face in a smile for just a few seconds, thinking ‘Is it over?’”

Due to Swift being as private about her personal life as she has the last few years Stanton opined, “There’s nothing about any of the interactions that tells me they are in a deep relationship at the moment, and it may be that Taylor is holding back while in the public eye.”

