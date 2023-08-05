Find out which ex-boyfriend a celebrity psychic and astrologer says was really Taylor Swift's "best match" and if they could get back together in the future.

Taylor Swift‘s fans know a bit about her love life not just because she’s a public figure but because she’s written songs about several of her past relationships. Now, a psychic astrologer is revealing which of the “Shake It Off” singer’s exes was her “best match.”

Here’s more on that and if another psychic thinks they could actually reconcile or if they are never ever getting back together.

Astrologer shares who Swift’s best match was

Inbaal Honigman is a psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the mid-90s. She has given predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPORT radio to name a few. Now, Honigman is discussing T Swift’s previous relationships following the re-release of “Speak Now” and the announcement of more dates added to her Eras Tour.

On behalf of Slingo, Honigman explained which signs are a good match and a not-so-good match for the star who is a Sagittarius.

“Capricorn is not the best match for Sagittarius because Capricorn is a rule follower, and Sagittarius is a rule breaker,” she said. “Capricorn Calvin Harris would struggle to see eye to eye with Taylor. The sign of Leo is fiery like Sagittarius, which could spell loud clashes, so Leo Joe Jonas is also a mismatch.”

The psychic then revealed who is the best match for the singer: “Swift is a Sagittarius, which means she’s adventurous and optimistic, and she suits a quirky, original sign like Aquarius. Unsurprisingly, Taylor’s back catalog of dates includes at least three Aquarians — Taylor Lautner, Harry Styles, and Tom Hiddleston. Of those, Harry Styles has the most planets in Aquarius and so he would have been her best match.

“Aquarius Harry Styles needs a partner who cares about social issues as well as about each other. The sign of Aquarius is an activist. Harry has been praised for his work as an LGBTQ ally and for supporting equality and help for refugees. Sagittarius is also a sign that supports the underdog, and Taylor has donated to struggling families and animal charities. They’re a nice match.”

Another psychic gives hope that they could reconcile

So could there be a reconciliation in the cards for Styles and Swift?

Fans were left hopeful after the two were spotted chatting at the 2023 Grammy Awards in February. Swift was also seen that evening dancing along to Styles’ performance of his song “As It Was.”

Mystic Michaela is an aura reader and a celebrity psychic medium who appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County. After seeing Styles and Swift’s interaction at the Grammys, a fan commented on one of Mystic Michaela’s Instagram posts asking: “Are she and Harry Styles twin flames? [Because] they are both single now!”

The psychic responded with a series of hands-up emojis, signaling that she sees a possibility of them getting back together in the future.

Styles has since been rumored to be romantically involved with another Taylor though. That would be Bones And All actor Taylor Russell.