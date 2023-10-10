Find out more about Jordan Love who took over the reigns in Green Bay after veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers' departure.

After the Green Bay Packers decided to draft quarterback Jordan Love in 2020, it wasn’t a question of if but a question of when he would take over as the starter for veteran Aaron Rodgers. Love got his chance when Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason and became the signal caller for the storied franchise.

Now fans want to know more about the man who took over for one of the NFL‘s all-time greats including what his age and net worth are.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love take the field for warmups before game against the Washington Commanders | Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Jordan Love’s age

Love was born in Bakersfield, California on Nov. 2, 1998.

When he was 14 years old, his father died by suicide. Love, who was very close with his dad, contemplated quitting football then but his mother encouraged him to continue playing the sport.

He played his college football at Utah State and was named the MVP of the 2018 New Mexico Bowl in which he threw for 359 yards and four touchdowns. He played for the Aggies the following year as well before entering the draft.

The Packers selected him in the first round with the 26th overall pick.

Jordan Love’s net worth

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks on after a loss to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

In July 2020, Love signed a four-year rookie deal with the Packers worth $12.3 with a signing bonus of $6.5 million. He was inactive for that entire season, sitting third on the team’s quarterback depth chart. He was elevated to the backup role the following year. Love made his first NFL start on Nov. 7, 2021, against the Kansas City Chiefs when he replaced Rodgers who had tested positive for COVID-19 four days prior and therefore was ineligible to play. The Chiefs won that contest 13-7.

Sitting behind Rodgers, Love found himself in the same exact position his predecessor was in years earlier when he was still an unproven quarterback sitting on the bench as a backup to future Hall of Famer Brett Favre. Now, three years after the team drafted him and moved on from Rodgers, many believe Love is the guy in Green Bay.

.@michaelirvin88 is sold on Jordan Love:



"Green Bay has their quarterback. I've seen enough." pic.twitter.com/FivNONaFAz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 9, 2023

While Clutch Sports noted that Love’s net worth is currently estimated at $12.5 million, in May 2023 the athlete signed a one-year contract extension. That deal includes an $8.8 million signing bonus, $15.3 million in guarantees, and the possibility of making $24.8 million over 2023 and 2024.