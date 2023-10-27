Olivia and Ethan Plath of 'Welcome to Plathville' are going their separate ways after five years of marriage, they announced on Oct. 27.

It’s over. TLC stars Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath have split. The Welcome to Plathville couple announced their separation in a pair of social media posts on Oct. 27.

“Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Olivia wrote on Instagram.

In his Instagram post, Ethan said that his marriage to Olivia “just didn’t work, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had.”

Ethan Plath says he and Olivia had different goals in life

Neither Olivia nor Ethan shared many details about the end of their relationship. However, the split appears amicable. Olivia thanked Ethan “for the good times” and said she “wish[ed] the best” for him.

“I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead,” Ethan wrote. “I care for her deeply and always will.”

In his post, Ethan said he and Olivia realized they had “different goals” and that they “were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life.”

Olivia Plath says she’s not the same person she was when she married Ethan

Olivia and Ethan were still in their teens when they said “I do” in 2018. Now 25, Olivia says that she was probably too young to get married.

“I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever,” she wrote. “But the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18, I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.”

“Seven years later, I’ve already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing, and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

In a recent episode of Welcome to Plathville, Olivia opened up about reevaluating her ideas about marriage.

“The more I deconstruct all the beliefs around marriage that I was taught growing up, the more I feel kind of confused about what should I expect out of a relationship,” she said.

Though her marriage is over, Olivia said in her divorce announcement that she wanted to “remember and honor” the “good moments” she had with Ethan.

“We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults,” she wrote. “Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay.”

Olivia and Ethan’s tumultuous marriage was a major focus of ‘Welcome to Plathville’

‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC

TLC’s Welcome to Plathville, which premiered in 2019, has chronicled the ups and downs of Ethan and Olivia’s marriage. Olivia’s frequent clashes with Ethan’s parents, particularly his mother, Kim Plath, were a major source of tension in the Plath family. More recently, Olivia’s once close relationship with her sister-in-law Moriah Plath and Ethan’s other siblings has broken down.

“None of them are willing to talk to me. Or have anything to do with me,” Olivia said in a Welcome to Plathville Season 5 teaser (via YouTube).

The ongoing conflict has led to a serious rift between Ethan and the rest of his family, who have accused Olivia of “brainwashing.”

“She’s always hated the way we grew up, she’s always talked crap,” Ethan’s brother Micah Plath said. “And Ethan, I really feel, he’s absorbed all of that.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.