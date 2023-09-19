Ethan and Olivia Plath call the Midwest home. Here's what to know about the 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 5 star's living situation.

TLC’s Welcome to Plathville Season 5 features a divided Plath family. Olivia Plath notoriously doesn’t get along with the rest of the Plaths, as Kim and Barry Plath believe she corrupted Ethan Plath. And season 5 of the series shows Ethan and Olivia relocating. So, where do Ethan and Olivia Plath live now?

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5 stars Ethan and Olivia Plath live in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 stars Ethan and Olivia Plath officially live in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The couple moved from Florida in December 2022.

“Good morning from snowy and sunny Minnesota,” Olivia announced on her Instagram Stories in December 2022, according to People. “I feel like there’s not a lot of sunny days in the winter, so I’m very happy for the sun this morning, but cat’s out of the bag — if you didn’t know, Ethan and I moved up to the Minneapolis area a couple of weeks ago.”

She added that the prior few weeks were “insane” as she and Ethan found an apartment, bought a new car, and made their new place feel like home.

“I’m not a huge cold weather person, so this winter’s going to be interesting,” she added. “But, I am a big outdoorsy person, so I plan to spend my time skiing and snowboarding and making memories with our amazing family up here that we love to pieces.”

Olivia also seemingly shared a photo of the place they’re renting. The multi-garage home had the words, “Welcome to MN, Olivia & Ethan,” written in chalk on the driveway.

Shortly after the move, Olivia posted to her Instagram asking if anyone wanted to take her year-old hedgehog off her hands. “I am unable right now to give her the attention and care she deserves and would rather see her go to a new, loving, hedgie-friendly home,” she wrote on her Stories. Olivia bought the hedgehog from a breeder in Florida and hoped to give it to someone local in Minnesota.

Fans on Reddit weighed in on the move

Before Ethan and Olivia Plath officially announced their move to Minnesota, Welcome to Plathville fans on Reddit sleuthed and discovered the move. Many fans mentioned that the Plaths have family in Minnesota, which might be why Ethan and Olivia relocated there.

“Minnesota had been mentioned several times by people on the show because the Plaths have family there,” a fan wrote.

“Are we sure they aren’t visiting Ethan’s family in Minnesota?” another fan asked at the time.

“They have family up here they still get along with (I think Barry’s parents), so I’m sure that support was a draw, plus being familiar with the area already,” another fan wrote. “And politics more aligning with where it seems they (or more so Olivia) sit.”

Moriah Plath moved out of the Florida apartment she shared with Ethan and Olivia Plath

The Plaths are originally from Georgia, but Moriah Plath moved to Tampa, Florida, to live in a shared home with Ethan and Olivia Plath. In Welcome to Plathville Season 5, fans see this living situation go south. Moriah leaves the house without warning while Ethan and Olivia are in Europe.

Moriah explained to the cameras that she moved out because of tension between her mother, Kim Plath, and Olivia. “I don’t know how this is gonna play out,” Moriah said. “But I do know when it comes to Olivia, I don’t feel even guilty at all for just saying, ‘Hey look. You were my best friend for a while, I love you, I wish you the best, but I don’t wanna be a part of it anymore.’ It’s sad, it’s really, really sad, especially because I know that by me ending my relationship with Olivia, I probably won’t have a relationship with Ethan for a while. But this is what I needed.”

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.