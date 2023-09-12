'Welcome to Plathville' Season 5 star Micah Plath doesn't live with his parents. Here's what to know about his living situation.

Micah Plath plays a big role in TLC’s Welcome to Plathville Season 5. When fans first met him in season 1, he was trying to find his place as the oldest kid to still live in the Plath household. And he’s changed a lot over the years. So, where is Micah Plath now? Here’s what to know.

Where does Micah Plath live?

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 fans are curious about Micah Plath. At 22 years old, he officially pursued his dream to become a model in Los Angeles. He posted about his move to LA in November 2021, and it appears he’s still there while his family largely remains in Georgia.

“As many of you know, I’ve made a big move out to Los Angeles; what an adventure it’s been so far!” he captioned the Instagram post showing him with family, including outcasts Olivia and Ethan Plath. “From adjusting to gas prices to making friends out here, looking at life with a different perspective, and realizing how small my hometown was, haha. But I really miss these special people! Let @ethan.plath, @moriah.jasper, and @oliviamarieplath [know] I want them to come out to LA soon.”

Micah makes time to visit his family in Georgia. While he had a rebellious streak as a kid, he discussed his childhood in season 5. Micah claims that Olivia’s influence on his youth made him more rebellious than he would’ve been. Now that Olivia’s ostracized, he sees his parents in a different light.

In September 2023, Micah posted photos of the Plath family’s Labor Day vacation. The photos show Micah kayaking with one of his sisters, and the whole family enjoys good food, fishing, mini golf, and time on the beach.

Micah Plath has a difficult time with Kim and Barry Plath’s divorce in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5

Micah Plath appears close to Kim and Barry Plath in Welcome to Plathville Season 5. However, he still has difficulty accepting his parents’ divorce.

“I always thought you and dad were perfect,” Micah tells Kim in the season 5 trailer. Micah then tells the producers, “I’m still bitter about the whole divorce.”

Kim spearheaded the divorce, clarifying that she didn’t feel valued in her relationship with Barry. “Barry tried for a little bit, but at some point, I felt like he’s not really trying,” Kim told producers in season 4. “As soon as he thought maybe it was working, he stopped trying. And once I realized that, I feel like, emotionally, I was just done. I just feel like there’s no way it’s gonna work.”

While Kim and Barry pursue their divorce in season 5, Micah connects with Barry in a new way. The father and son head to the gym, and Barry learns how to get ripped. “Micah and I have entered, like, a new phase of our relationship where we’re bonding as bros in the gym,” Barry says in season 5. “I’m here to pump him up. He’s here to pump me up.”

Barry admitted that he’s been using the gym to cope with his divorce. “Working out, that’s my new hobby,” he shares. “It used to be an outlet because I was frustrated. I was going through the first four steps of the grieving process in the divorce.“

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

