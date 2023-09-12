Do Kim and Barry Plath still live together? Here's what to know about the 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 5 stars and their living arrangements.

TLC’s Welcome to Plathville Season 5 shows Kim and Barry Plath going through a divorce. The couple started the show married, and they spent 24 years together. Now that they’re going their separate ways, where do Kim and Barry live? Here’s what to know.

Where do Kim and Barry Plath live in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5?

‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 features Kim and Barry Plath in Cairo, Georgia. The couple raised their kids on a 57-acre rural farm in Whigham, Georgia. Barry paid $130,000 on 10.01 acres of land with a barn, shed, and well in July 2000, and that’s also where the family had their 1,024-square-foot home. Barry bought 10 more acres of land for $86,000 in May 2019, and he and Kim extended the property by 2.79 acres in 2020.

While fans might think Kim and Barry are still on the farm in season 5, that’s not the case. Kim and Barry moved off the farm into a five-bedroom, six-bathroom home on 3.5 acres of land in season 2. They bought the home for $340,000 in December 2019. Fans watching season 5 will see Kim and Barry at this house, but Kim moved into an apartment above her dance studio in Cairo.

“We are transforming quickly in the Plath family with relationships and new locations and new perspectives,” Barry said during the season 5 premiere. “Kim’s off on her own, I’m here. I don’t see her much. I talk to her more over the phone or via text than I do seeing her.”

The couple built quite a real estate portfolio through the years. In 2017, they bought another home for $55,000, which they now rent. The four-bedroom house is 3,637 square feet on .96 acres of land. Additionally, Kim’s Airbnb reveals she has a one-bedroom cabin on their Cairo, Georgia, property and a two-bedroom apartment.

Kim Plath reportedly lives with her boyfriend in 2023

Kim and Barry Plath no longer live together in 2023. While the Welcome to Plathville Season 5 couple appear in the same state during the season, Kim reportedly moved in with her boyfriend, Ken Palmer, by May 2023. Ken reportedly owns a $609,000 home in Florida.

Ken bought the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in 2017, and Kim has the property listed on official documents as her address. It includes an in-ground pool, a two-stall barn, and a small lounge patio.

Kim and Barry announced their divorce in June 2022, and Ken started posting photos with Kim in March 2023. Given past photos, Ken knew the Plaths before dating Kim. He was reportedly once an aircraft technician for Delta Air Lines, and he took Isaac Plath for a flying lesson in May 2022.

Kim Plath lived in her and Barry Plath’s rental properties while discussing divorce

When Kim and Barry Plath first announced their divorce, Kim decided to live separately. The Welcome to Plathville Season 5 star discussed her decision to live in one of their rental properties.

“Barry and I have decided to live separately for awhile,” Kim shared. “The easiest way to do that right now is whenever one of our rental properties is vacant, I pack a bag and I go and I stay there. I’m unpacking and kind of getting settled in for a couple of days at the farm, which is where we raised all of our children, and I guess I’m feeling like I never thought it would be like this. It’s very different than how I ever thought it would be. It’s a time of a lot of change right now.”

Elements of this story were originally reported by The Sun and The Sun.

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

