TLC’s Welcome to Plathville Season 5 star Kim Plath is dating after her separation and impending divorce from Barry Plath. Kim and Barry were married for 24 years before parting ways, and the new season shows their lives as they anticipate divorce. More recently, Kim brought her boyfriend to have a beach day with her family. Here’s what her son, Micah Plath, posted online.

Kim Plath brought her boyfriend, Ken Palmer, to the beach with her kids

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 highlights Kim and Barry Plath’s divorce, as the two grieve their loss as they prepare to separate for good. Kim was the driving force behind the divorce, as she didn’t feel like Barry gave her the attention she needed to sustain their marriage. Now, she’s dating someone new. Kim and Ken Palmer were first spotted together in March 2023. She and Barry announced their divorce in June 2022.

Kim doesn’t share too much about her new relationship online. But her son, Micah Plath, gave fans a clue regarding how the rest of the Plaths feel about Ken. Micah posted a photo to his Instagram Stories on Sept. 9 showing himself and several of his sisters on the beach with Kim and Ken. Everyone in the photo is smiling and seemingly having a good time.

The season 5 trailer showed Micah having difficulty accepting his parents’ divorce. However, given the photo, it looks like he approves of Ken. Ken worked as an aircraft technician for Delta Air Lines, and he helped Isaac Plath with flying lessons in 2022. In the past, he posted photos hanging out with the Plaths, and some of these photos included Barry.

She and Barry Plath reflect on their divorce in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5

While Kim Plath is dating Ken Palmer now, she and Barry reflect on the difficulties of divorce in Welcome to Plathville Season 5.

“Divorce has been hard,” Kim said during the season 5 premiere. “You know, for 25 years, Barry handled all of the logistics of the household: the budget, the income, making sure all the bills got paid. And I did basically the parenting. Now that we’re separate, we’re both having to fill both roles. It’s scary, it’s overwhelming, there are days I wanna just buy a sailboat and go off and, you know, send a postcard once a year.”

Barry called the divorce one of “the biggest challenges” of his entire life. “There were times where I was like, oh, depression is ahead if I go there, but all the children have been very supportive,” he added. “They’ve helped me get to this point where I’m stable and moving forward.”

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

