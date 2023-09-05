What happened between Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath's family? Here's what 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 5 viewers should know.

TLC’s Welcome to Plathville Season 5 further illuminates Olivia Plath’s relationship with the rest of the Plath family. Olivia’s married to Ethan Plath, and she had tension between her and the other Plaths that began years ago. So, what happened? Here’s what to know.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ star Olivia Plath had tension with Ethan Plath’s family since their engagement

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 continues to feature Olivia and Ethan Plath despite their rift with the Plath family. Ethan and Olivia met at a young age thanks to both of their families believing in the same religious values. They met at a summer camp, and Olivia would visit Ethan’s household to get to know him better. In the early years, Barry and Kim Plath hoped Olivia would date Ethan. But once Ethan got down on one knee for Olivia, Olivia felt tension between her relationship and Ethan’s family.

“When we were dating, I knew that I was being controlled in what we were allowed to do, what we’re allowed to say,” she told Us Weekly. “I remember the night that it clicked for me was the night we got engaged. We come in the door, [Kim] waited up for us and she, like, grabbed my hand and looked at the ring. And the first thing she said was, ‘Oh, I want to trade rings with you.’ And I was like, ‘OK, that’s really weird.’”

Ethan stated that his mother was very controlling over the wedding and honeymoon. “It just wasn’t quite right,” he said. “Then, coming back from that, after our honeymoon and all that stuff, it’s kind of, like, trying to discuss it and sort it out and then it didn’t go well.”

Olivia has the most tension with Kim. While Kim and Olivia had a close relationship during Olivia’s teen years, Olivia later felt like Kim used herself and Ethan for selfish gain. In the show, Olivia stated that Kim questioned whether the devil lived within Olivia.

“I have felt very negative about Kim,” Olivia shared with People in 2019, according to The Sun. “Because even when Ethan and I were dating, I was criticized for what kind of toothpaste I used, or what I ate, or what I wore, or what I did. I feel like I was constantly critiqued. Literally.”

Moriah Plath also changed her tune

Moriah and Olivia Plath grew close in the early seasons of Welcome to Plathville. But their relationship changed by season 5. While Moriah and Olivia once had a close friendship, Olivia’s actions hurt Moriah. Olivia accused Kim of spending Ethan’s money, but Moriah doesn’t believe it.

“She was using a made-up story to validate her big emotions,” Moriah tells Kim in the Welcome to Plathville Season 5 trailer.

Moriah then tells the producers, “Olivia said that my mom had used Ethan’s credit card and was stealing from Ethan.”

In earlier seasons, tension grew between Moriah and Olivia after a gathering to honor the late Joshua Plath, who died in 2008 at 17 months old.

“Today I have officially reached my breaking point with all of this drama,” Moriah said at the time, according to People. “I am so done. I am so over it. I’m just tired of fragile relationships. If you have to constantly walk on eggshells around somebody’s feelings, if you spend three to four years of your life trying to make that person happy and then you make one decision that doesn’t make ’em happy and it affects your whole relationship? That’s not a true friend. And it hurts to say that but that’s the harsh reality I’m waking up to.”

Moriah noted, “I love Olivia but if somebody’s going to make me choose, I’m going to choose the person who’s not making me choose. I’m done choosing.”

Barry Plath thinks Olivia ‘brainwashed’ Ethan in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5

A Welcome to Plathville Season 5 sneak peek from People shows the Plath family commenting on Olivia Plath. Micah, Moriah, and Barry Plath sat and discussed Olivia.

“Olivia has said a bunch of things about my parents for years, and it’s only gotten worse,” Moriah Plath stated. “It’s gotten to the point where lies are being told. And I personally want to do my part in making things right.”

Micah also shared his opinions. “Honestly, she’s always hated the way we grew up,” he said of Olivia. “She’s always talked crap. And Ethan has, I really feel like he’s absorbed all of that.”

“You know what it’s called?” Barry said. “It’s called brainwashing.”

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

