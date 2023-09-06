TLC’s Welcome to Plathville Season 5 shows Kim and Barry Plath post-separation. The couple was married for 24 years before deciding to divorce, and the new season shows what their lives are like now that they’re living apart. So, why are Kim and Barry Plath divorcing? Here’s what to know.

Why are Kim and Barry Plath divorcing?

Kim and Barry Plath are divorcing in 2023 after initially deciding to part ways in June 2022.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” the Welcome to Plathville Season 5 stars told People. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage, and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

So, what led to this decision? Earlier seasons showed Kim hinting she didn’t feel valued in her marriage to Barry. While she and Barry created a strict life for themselves and their kids, Kim felt stifled and wanted to break free. Additionally, Kim took issue with Barry’s lack of emotion. Ultimately, Kim drove the decision to divorce. While Barry fought her decision, she reiterated that she felt unhappy in her marriage.

Kim talked about living separately from Barry in Welcome to Plathville Season 4. She mentioned that she chose to live in a rental property.

“Barry tried for a little bit, but at some point, I felt like he’s not really trying,” Kim shared with producers. “As soon as he thought maybe it was working, he stopped trying. And once I realized that, I feel like, emotionally, I was just done. I just feel like there’s no way it’s gonna work.”

Kim then said that Barry cried when she wanted the marriage to end. “It’s like he wants me to stay but I don’t know that he wants to really change. I don’t see any way that that emotional intimacy can really be reconnected.”

Moriah Plath also shared with People that her parents clearly “want different things” in their marriage, leading to their divorce. “It’s really hard because they both want different things, so it’s hard watching,” she shared. “I want my dad to be happy, but this is tearing him apart, but my mom’s not going to be happy with my dad.”

Micah Plath is upset by Kim and Barry Plath’s separation in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5

‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC

The Welcome to Plathville Season 5 trailer shows Micah Plath having a lot of negative feelings about Kim and Barry Plath’s divorce.

“I always thought you and dad were perfect,” Micah tells Kim while on the couch. Then, when talking to producers, Micah says, “I’m still bitter about the whole divorce.”

The season also delves into Kim and Barry’s separate love lives now that they’re no longer together, and Micah’s disapproval seems likely. Kim has a new boyfriend, though the trailer doesn’t show his face. The trailer shows Kim walking hand in hand with a man, and he gladly accepts her question about whether she can call him her boyfriend.

Is the couple officially divorced?

So, are Welcome to Plathville Season 5 stars Barry and Kim Plath officially divorced? As of October 2022, they only separated, as neither party filed for divorce. It’s unclear where they legally stand in 2023, but it seems possible that they still haven’t officially filed or finalized their split.

The series’ new season will show the ins and outs of the divorce proceedings, so fans should get more answers as the season progresses.

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.