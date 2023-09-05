Micah Plath recently took a trip with his dad and several of his siblings. But his brother Ethan and sister-in-law Olivia didn't appear to be included.

The stars of TLC’s Welcome to Plathville recently got together for an end-of-summer celebration. But a few key members of the Plath family weren’t part of the group vacation. Ethan Plath and his wife Olivia didn’t appear to be part of the Labor Day beach trip amid reports of a serious family rift.

The ‘Welcome to Plathville’ family reunites for a Labor Day vacation

Micah Plath in ‘Welcome to Plathville | TLC via YouTube

On Sept. 5 Micah Plath took to Instagram to share some photos from his family’s recent vacation. The 22-year-old model posted a series of photos of the Plaths fishing, mini-golfing, and enjoying the beach.

“Labor Day vacation with family,” he captioned the post.

Dad Barry Plath was part of the group trip, as were Micah’s sisters Moriah Plath, Lydia Plath, and several of their younger siblings.

“I think we made some of my favorite memories this weekend!” Micah’s sister Moriah commented on the post.

Micah – who now lives in California, thousands of miles away from his family in Georgia – seemed thrilled to reunite with his dad and siblings. But he noted that some people were missing.

“If only everyone could’ve been there,” Micah replied.

Ethan Plath and his wife Olivia Plath weren’t part of the trip

Micah didn’t call out the missing Plath family members by name. But it appeared that his older brother Ethan and sister-in-law Olivia weren’t part of the reunion. That’s not entirely surprising. Based on clips from the new season of Welcome to Plathville, Ethan and Olivia are at odds with some members of his family.

Olivia’s clashes with Barry and her mother-in-law Kim Plath are familiar territory for fans of the TLC show. But now, she seems to have alienated other members of the Plath family, including her sister-in-law and former bestie Moriah. In a clip from season 5 (via Instagram), Ethan returns home from a trip abroad to discover that Moriah – who had been living with him and Olivia – has abruptly moved out.

“Something happens that she doesn’t like [so] she packs up all her stuff,” Ethan says. “That does feel a little bit theatrical.”

“Getting back from Europe, I discover that none of them are willing to talk to me. Or have anything to do with me,” Olivia says in a teaser for the upcoming season (via YouTube).

Barry Plath thinks Olivia has ‘brainwashed’ Ethan

In a sneak peek from the Welcome to Plathville Season 5 premiere (via People), Micah and Moriah sit down with Kim and Barry to share their concerns about Olivia.

“She’s always hated the way we grew up, she’s always talked crap. And Ethan, I really feel, he’s absorbed all of that,” Micah says.

“It’s knocked his confidence down,” Moriah adds.

“You know what it’s called?” Barry replies. “It’s called brainwashing. And that’s what’s happened to him … it’s relationally destructive.”

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

