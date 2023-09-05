Kim Plath has a new man after her separation from Barry Plath. Here's what to know about Kim's new boyfriend in 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 5.

TLC’s Welcome to Plathville Season 5 features Barry and Kim Plath post-separation. The two decided to separate and head for divorce in 2022. Now, Kim’s ready to form new romantic connections and has a new significant other. So, who is Kim Plath’s boyfriend? Here’s what to know.

Who is Kim Plath’s new boyfriend in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5?

The Welcome to Plathville Season 5 trailer reveals Kim Plath cozying up to a new man. While Kim and Barry Plath were married for over 20 years and have nine children together, they decided to go their separate ways in 2022. The new season of the TLC series focuses on the divorce proceedings between Kim and Barry. In the meantime, Kim’s ready to date — and she already has a new man.

The trailer shows Kim laughing to a friend about her new boyfriend. While the footage doesn’t show her boyfriend’s face, Kim holds his hand and asks him about their relationship status.

“Would you call me your girlfriend?” Kim asks the man as they hold hands.

“Oh, definitely,” he tells her.

“He definitely gives me the warm fuzzies,” Kim tells production.

So, who is Kim Plath’s new boyfriend? Reports suggest it’s a man named Kenneth Palmer. Ken reportedly works as an Aviation Maintenance Instructor at Lively Technical College, an A&P Technician, and a private pilot. He was reportedly Isaac Plath’s flight instructor. While Ken’s social media remains private, Isaac, Micah, and Lydia Plath reportedly follow him.

As for Ken’s personal life, some reports suggest he had been previously married before dating Kim.

Fans first spotted Kim and Ken in August 2022, just two months after announcing her split from Barry.

She cosigned a car with Ken Palmer, according to court documents

Additional evidence shows Kim Plath is dating Ken Palmer. The Welcome to Plathville Season 5 star was arrested for a DUI in October 2023. The case reopened in April 2023 after Kim filed an order to dismiss the impoundment and immobilization of her car. An affidavit also revealed that Kim has two cars — and Ken drives one of them that the couple co-signed. Additional paperwork from the DUI shows Kim calls Ken her boyfriend.

It’s unclear if Kim and Ken’s finances are entwined in 2023. In Touch Weekly per Yahoo confirmed that Ken filed for bankruptcy in 2011. Legal paperwork filed in May 2011 showed he had a total unsecured debt of $31,727.43.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC

Micah Plath struggles with his parents’ separation

Kim and Barry’s divorce deeply affects Micah Plath in Welcome to Plathville Season 5. A clip in the trailer reveals Micah feels “bitter about the whole divorce,” as he hoped his parents could work out their differences. Sadly, Kim didn’t want reconciliation with Barry. While Barry wanted to give their marriage another go, Kim wanted a fresh start.

“I always thought you and dad were, like, perfect together,” Micah tells Kim.

Hopefully, Micah can move forward post-divorce, as Kim and Barry likely won’t reconnect. The couple released a joint statement when they decided to separate. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us,” Kim and Barry stated to People. “We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage, and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

This article was originally reported by Screen Rant.

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

