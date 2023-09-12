'Welcome to Plathville' Season 5 star Moriah Plath moved out of Ethan and Olivia Plath's home. Where is she now? Here's what to know.

TLC’s Welcome to Plathville Season 5 features Moriah Plath, the family rebel. Fans remember when Moriah started acting out against Kim and Barry Plath, as she didn’t want to abide by the strict rules she was given during her upbringing. So, where is Moriah Plath now? Here’s what to know.

Where is Moriah Plath? She moved out of Ethan and Olivia’s home

Moriah Plath made big moves, as seen in Welcome to Plathville Season 5. The 21-year-old lived with Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath, as Moriah and Olivia became incredibly close. In season 2, Kim and Barry Plath kicked Moriah out of the house.

Olivia also rebelled against the Plath family. She seemingly corrupted Ethan with her modern approach to life, which initially attracted Moriah, too. Moriah, Olivia, Ethan, and Olivia’s brother, Nathan Meggs, rented a house together. While Moriah was living with Olivia and Ethan for quite a while, she chose to move out, as seen in season 5.

“I don’t know how this is gonna play out,” Moriah explained on the show. “But I do know when it comes to Olivia, I don’t feel even guilty at all for just saying, ‘Hey look. You were my best friend for a while, I love you, I wish you the best, but I don’t wanna be a part of it anymore.’ It’s sad, it’s really, really sad, especially because I know that by me ending my relationship with Olivia, I probably won’t have a relationship with Ethan for a while. But this is what I needed.”

Moriah moved out when Olivia and Ethan took an extended stay in Europe. The sudden change shocked both Olivia and Ethan. “I am very frustrated and genuinely surprised,” Ethan said. “Moriah had told me before we left for Europe that she was gonna stay a couple weeks after I got back. But then something happens that she doesn’t like, packs up all her stuff, that does feel a little bit theatrical, if you will.”

It’s unclear precisely what Moriah’s next move is. But she seemingly plans to stay local to be near her parents and siblings in Georgia. From the look of her Instagram, she lives in a new apartment with the dog she adopted in 2022.

Moriah Plath became a bartender after graduating from bartending school

Fans see Moriah Plath in Welcome to Plathville Season 5 — but she’s not just a reality TV star. In 2022, she announced her leap into the world of bartending.

“Graduated from @elitebartendingschoolcfl last July and just wanted to give them a shoutout!” she captioned her Instagram post in December 2022. “Taking this course was so much fun! I’m not the quickest learner, but they made sure that in just a few weeks, I was 100% confident in my bartending skills!”

Moriah also explained her next steps, as she’s “in school for other things” while she bartends. “I’ve now graduated and am enjoying bartending events, and am in school for other things, but I hop on over now and then to sit in on a class if I want to learn more drinks or just refresh my memory!” she added.

Additionally, Moriah still sings and dances.

She’s taking a step back from her relationship with Olivia Plath, as seen in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5

While Moriah Plath rebelled against her parents in the past, she hopes to rebuild her relationship with them in Welcome to Plathville Season 5. This also means she’s ready to distance herself from Olivia Plath further.

Olivia accused Kim Plath of using Ethan Plath’s credit card in the past, but Moriah doesn’t believe the story. “She was using a made-up story to validate her big emotions,” Moriah tells Kim, as seen in the trailer for season 5.

The trailer also shows Barry Plath dipping Moriah’s head into water, further signifying that she wants nothing to do with Olivia. “I’ve carried all this baggage and weight of all the mistakes that I’ve made my whole life, and it’s time to just put that down,” Moriah says.

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

