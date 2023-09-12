After falling out with Moriah Plath, 'Welcome to Plathville' star Olivia Plath praised "chosen family" and "platonic soulmates" in an Instagram post.

Olivia Plath’s once-close relationship with her sister-in-law has broken down, but the star of TLC‘s Welcome to Plathville still has some friends in her corner.

Shortly after the show’s season 5 premiere, which highlighted the growing rift between Olivia and Moriah Plath, Olivia took to social media to share her thoughts on friendship. While she didn’t call out her former bestie by name, it was hard not to assume she had Moriah and other members of the Plath family in mind when she posted the update.

Olivia Plath praises ‘platonic soulmates’ and ‘chosen family’

In her Sept. 6 Instagram post, Olivia opened up about the people she wanted “to hang on to” in her life. They included “Platonic soulmates. Read-together-in-silence friends. The person you feel safe to ugly cry in front of. The person you feel safe to fall asleep next to. The person you feel safe to be your full, messy self around. Your chosen family.”

Olivia also said she also wanted relationships with “people who aren’t afraid to tell the truth, even if it makes them look bad” and “people who aren’t afraid to stand up for what’s right, even if it makes them less liked.”

“Hold them close, love them hard,” she captioned the photo of herself with two friends. “My eyes and heart are brimming with love for all of the above people in my life. I’m so lucky.”

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5 premiere highlighted rift between Olivia and Moriah

Olivia didn’t mention Moriah or the other members of the Plath family in her post. But the update came just one day after Welcome to Plathville returned to TLC for its fifth season. In the first episode, Olivia’s husband Ethan returned home from a long trip to Europe to discover that Moriah had abruptly moved out of the house she shared with him and his wife. Olivia later discovered that all of Ethan’s siblings were refusing to speak to her.

Olivia has long had a contentious relationship with her mother-in-law, Kim Plath. However, she developed a close bond with her younger in-laws, encouraging them to challenge their parents’ strict way of life. But more recently, Moriah and her brother Micah turned on Olivia when she continued to set boundaries regarding her interactions with Kim. They were especially upset by Olivia’s claim that Kim had stolen Ethan’s credit card. The pair were also frustrated by what they saw as Olivia’s negative influence on her husband.

“[Olivia] has always hated the way we grew up, she’s always talked crap. And Ethan, I really feel, he’s absorbed all of that,” Micah said in the premiere.

Ethan thinks his siblings made Olivia a scapegoat

While some members of his family think Olivia has “brainwashed” Ethan, he’s on his wife’s side in the latest dispute. He thinks his brother and sister have made Olivia the scapegoat because they are upset about their parents’ divorce.

“I think that my siblings’ reaction to what Olivia said, you know, might just be a desperate attempt to keep some type of a sense of family and togetherness when it’s clearly being split hard right down the center,” he said in the season 5 premiere.

As for Moriah, she has no regrets about cutting Olivia out of her life. And if that means she won’t have a relationship with her eldest brother, so be it.

“Hey look. You were my best friend for a while, I love you, I wish you the best, but I don’t wanna be a part of it anymore,’” Moriah said of Olivia. “It’s sad, it’s really really sad, especially because I know that by me ending my relationship with Olivia, I probably won’t have a relationship with Ethan for a while. But this is what I needed.”

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

