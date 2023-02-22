One of Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughters-in-Law Admitted She Was Petrified of Having a Royal Wedding

Weddings can be nerve-wracking for any bride, but royal weddings can bring another set of pressures with how many eyes are on the couple for their big day. One royal bride admitted that she was actually “frightened” about saying “I do” when she married into the royal family.

Here’s who that was and why several royals, including Prince Harry, were furious about some of the pictures that were taken at the wedding.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, and Autumn Kelly with their children standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018 | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Who was ‘frightened’ about their royal wedding

Fans are familiar with Queen Elizabeth II’s in-laws Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton, who married Prince William. But there’s another woman who wed the queen’s lesser-known grandson Peter Phillips. He is Princess Anne’s son and oldest of the late monarch‘s grandchildren. Phillips was also often referred to as “the queen’s favorite grandson.”

Phillips and Autumn Kelly tied the knot on May 17, 2008, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple’s nuptials didn’t draw the type of attention weddings of working royals have. However, thousands of fans and well-wishers still gathered outside the chapel, and the bride-to-be admitted that her nerves were really getting to her before the ceremony even started.

“I was frightened of walking down the aisle,” Kelly said at the time per Express. “But when I got to the top of the stairs and saw how many of our friends and family had turned out to support us, I stopped being scared and actually enjoyed it.”

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly walking out of St. George’s Chapel on their wedding day | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Phillip’s sister, Zara, served as one of the bridesmaids and Kelly wore a gown created by British designer Sassi Holford along with her mother-in-law Princess Anne’s Festoon tiara.

The wedding photo scandal that infuriated Prince Harry and other royals

Following Phillips and Kelly’s wedding, a photo scandal rocked the family when it was reported that the pair sold pictures from the affair to Hello! Magazine for around $500,000.

This infuriated several members of the royal family including Prince Harry and Prince William. Harry was at the wedding and reception with Chelsy Davy and he was “incensed” that photos of him and his then-girlfriend were snapped at the event which was supposed to be private. William did not attend the wedding because he was overseas at the time but he was very upset that photos of Kate, who was there, were printed in the magazine.

Palace sources later revealed that just about the royals were furious to find out that Phillips and Kelly had taken money in exchange for their private images.

Phillips and Kelly are now divorced

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips watch the racing as they attend day 4 ‘Gold Cup Day’ | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In 2020, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and granddaughter-in-law announced they were separating. Their divorce was finalized on June 14, 2021.

Despite their split, Kelly did not move out of Gatcombe Park estate where she and Phillips lived for several years together. It’s believed that Kelly now resides in a separate building from her ex-husband elsewhere on the property as they are continuing to co-parent their two daughters Savannah and Isla.