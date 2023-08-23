Ava, Hazel, Riley, Parker, and Olivia Busby of 'OutDaughtered' are now third graders. Their older sister, Blayke, is in seventh grade.

The Busby quints are getting older! While it seems like just yesterday that Adam and Danielle Busby brought their five girls home from the hospital, the stars of TLC’s OutDaughtered are already in third grade.

Danielle Busby can’t believe how big her girls have gotten

Recently, Danielle took to Instagram to share some snaps from the quints’ first day of school. Ava, Olivia, Riley, Hazel, and Parker are now third graders, which their mom can hardly believe. Older daughter Blayke is now in the seventh grade.

“Early morning today with the start of our new school year! Quints start 3rd grade and Blayke starts 7th grade! All my baby girls are just growing up so fast,” Danielle captioned the post. “Praying for a safe and smooth new year.”

As in years past, the quints are split between different classrooms at school.

In another post, Danielle confessed it was strange it was to realize her eldest child was only a few years away from being out on her own.

“And just like that, my baby girl is a 7th grader!!” Danielle captioned a photo of Blayke in front of her locker. “I’m so excited for her this year but also…it’s so hard to watch her grow up and like…be as tall as me. If I think about it, she is only 6 years left until she graduates school and possibly moves out for college . Omg!!! why am I even thinking this…gotta go..hug my baby and never let go.”

While Danielle might be getting emotional about one of her babies growing up, Blayke is ready for it.

“I’m excited,” Blayke recently told Houston Life (via YouTube) about starting seventh grade. “My two cousins that live here in Texas have already been through seventh grade, and they said a lot of really good things about it.”

The ‘OutDaughtered’ quints recently celebrated their golden birthday

Adam Busby with his daughters | TLC via YouTube

Many OutDaughtered fans have been following the Busby family and their adventures since they made their TLC debut in 2016. At the time, the quints (the first all-female set born in the U.S.) were infants. Today, they’re active 8-year-olds who celebrated their golden birthday on April 8, 2023. (A golden birthday is the birthday on which a person’s age matches their birth date.)

“My 5 little Miracles on their Golden Birthday. A BIG ‘Ol Happy 8 YEARS celebrating their life with us. Our hearts are so full,” Adam wrote in an Instagram post marking the big event.

In a series of posts on her Instagram, Danielle praised each of her quints and their unique qualities. Ava was “sassy,” Riley was “curious,” Parker was “strong-willed,” Olivia was “empathetic,” and Hazel was “loving” and “silly.”

New episodes of OutDaughtered air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

