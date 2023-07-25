‘Outlander’ author Diana Gabaldon has been very clear for years that Jamie Fraser does not have the gift of time travel like his family.

As Outlander nears its finale, speculation about the fate of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) are rife among fans. Author Diana Gabaldon recently addressed one such conjecture revolving around Jamie. Still, her response might not be what fans were hoping for.

One fan posited that the series could conclude with Jamie inhabiting a future timeline with Claire. Gabaldon, however, made her stance unequivocally clear with a single, unambiguous response, dashing the hopes of those who love this idea.

‘Outlander’ author Diana Gabaldon with stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Diana Gabaldon gives a curt response to the idea that Jamie Fraser can time travel

With Outlander wrapping up next season, many fans are eager to discover what happens to Jamie and Claire Fraser. Regarding the former, Gabaldon just put a damper on a popular theory.

The theory suggests that the series will end with Jamie living in a future timeline alongside Claire.

Jamie, a formidable warrior from the 1700s, is a stark contrast to his wife, Claire, a 20th-century English nurse. Claire time travels to 18th-century Scotland at the close of World War II.

Gabaldon, of course, created these intriguing characters in her Outlander book series. Heughan, a Scottish actor, and Balfe, who hails from Ireland, brought these characters to life in the television series.

Recently, a curious fan contacted Gabaldon, asking if there was “any chance for Jamie to live in the future.” According to Scottish Daily Express, the acclaimed author’s response was brief and clear: “Nope.”

‘Outlander’ fans react to Diana Gabaldon’s response

Gabaldon’s categorical dismissal of Jamie’s future time travel spurred quite a reaction among fans on social media. And the response was a little surprising.

Although many were disappointed by the response, quite a few backed up Gabaldon’s stance. One fan noted that Jamie is living exactly where destiny intends him to be, while another noted that he doesn’t belong in the future.

One particular commenter lauded Gabaldon for her narrative integrity. The fan stated that they admired her for not taking the easy way out with Jamie’s narrative.

“I respect you holding your ground on this. It’s your story, don’t let anyone pressure your narrative! Well done!!!” they wrote.

Although Jamie cannot travel in time like Claire, seeing how the series incorporates his ethereal journey into the story will be interesting. Unfortunately for Jamie and Claire’s love story, he will forever remain anchored in the 18th century.

This is why Jamie Fraser cannot time travel in ‘Outlander’

As Outlander’s seventh season progresses, speculation about Jamie’s ability to time travel has become increasingly prevalent. Fans would undoubtedly be thrilled to watch Jamie and Claire’s romance evolve in a future timeline.

But alas, Jamie isn’t blessed with the gift of time travel.

Unlike Claire, who seems to have time-traveling abilities hardwired into her DNA, Jamie cannot traverse time through the mystical stones. Gabaldon purposefully made it so that Jamie could not go into the future.

The author previously noted that Jamie’s time-traveling would make the narrative moot. After all, he could escape his time and travel to a safer future with Claire.

However, Jamie does demonstrate some supernatural abilities. He could project himself into the future, an event witnessed by Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) in Inverness.

Interestingly, Gabaldon has hinted at concluding her Outlander series with a scene involving a meeting between Claire and ‘Jamie’s ghost.’

Fans can watch Jamie’s story unfold when new episodes of Outlander air Friday nights on Starz.