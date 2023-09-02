The second half of season 7 of ‘Outlander’ will take fans on an emotional roller coaster, so they should buckle their seatbelts.

Outlander boss Maril Davis has spilled the beans about what to expect in the second half of the show’s seventh season. From hints about the source material to teasers about the show’s storyline, Davis gave Outlander fans a reason to eagerly await the unfolding drama.

Maril Davis teases exciting things to come in the second half of season 7

Outlander fans can brace themselves for a touching finale in the show’s seventh season, says the show’s top producer, Davis.

During a one-on-one chat with Express, the seasoned producer divulged information about the episodes slated for the latter half of the seventh season.

The first part of Outlander’s seventh season saw Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) return to Scotland. But the forthcoming episodes promise even more thrills for the beloved couple.

“I keep saying, ‘The first half is amazing, the second half is even better,’” Davis shared. “I mean, buckle your seatbelt for the second half. It’s just going to be a wild ride, and I’m just super excited for everyone to see it.”

Davis teased fans that the final episodes of Outlander are going to take them on a roller coaster of emotions. That’s saying a lot, considering everything Jamie and Claire have experienced.

While Davis remained tight-lipped about the exact scale of the intensity to expect, she hinted at significant turmoil as the season comes to a close. In fact, she stated that every single character will be affected by the events to come.

Davis also touched on adapting material from Gabaldon’s books into the concluding episodes. The Outlander boss revealed that the creative team would be open to incorporating those elements from the final two novels to provide a fitting closure to the series.

Here’s everything we know about the final season of ‘Outlander’

The seventh season of Outlander boasts a whopping 16 episodes, doubling the count from its sixth season. This extended run is split into two segments, with the first set of episodes having made their debut in June 2023.

As for the release of the second installment of episodes, we’re still in the dark about an exact date. So fans will need to brace themselves for another period of Droughtlander.

Regarding the cast, you can look forward to the return of familiar faces like Jamie, Claire, Roger (Richard Rankin), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Young Ian (John Bell).

Also expected to make a comeback is William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), who is Jamie Fraser’s clandestine son.

Although Starz has yet to announce a specific launch date for the second half of the seventh season, the anticipation is that it will air sometime in 2024.