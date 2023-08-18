In a recent interview sharing some standout moments from part 1, Maril Davis revealed part 2 of season 7 of ‘Outlander’ is ‘even better.’

As Outlander fans eagerly anticipate the return of their beloved series, Executive Producer Maril Davis dropped some tantalizing teasers about what’s to come. The recently concluded midseason of season 7 left viewers with a mix of emotions. Still, Davis assures the wait will be worth it.

In her recent interview, Davis extolled the standout moments of the first half and teased an exhilarating continuation of Brianna and Roger’s tale. She also promised that part two of season 7 will be “even better” than the first half.

EP Maril Davis teases part 2 ‘Outlander’ Season 7

Outlander fans might be a tad disappointed about diving into another Droughtlander phase. It might be a long wait, with the series not returning until 2024.

However, the recent midseason climax of season 7 offered a silver lining. The episode was chock-full of intriguing moments featuring all our beloved characters – Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), Roger (Richard Rankin), Young Ian (John Bell), and William (Charles Vandervaart).

While Jamie and Claire’s narrative didn’t leave us hanging, Brianna and Roger’s tale sure did. Roger’s time-traveling escapade to rescue his son, Jemmy (Matthew Adair), meant he had to leave Brianna behind.

Chatting with Parade, Davis offered insights about what’s coming in the latter part of season 7, especially focusing on Brianna and Roger’s unfolding saga. While the season’s first half was quite the rollercoaster, Davis assured fans the subsequent episodes will amp up the drama even more.

“I’m so excited for people to see that back half, because you know the first half was so good, but the back half is, in my mind, even better,” she stated.

The ‘Outlander’ EP talks about what made season 7 part 1 so special

When piecing together season 7 of Outlander, the team hadn’t received the go-ahead for an eighth season. Since season 6 faced truncation due to the pandemic, Starz expanded the subsequent season to 16 episodes.

Starz beefed up the season to ensure it was impactful, especially if it became the series’ swansong. It was a good thing the network did so, as part two of season 7 will be the final outing for Jamie and Claire.

Speaking about filming season 7 of Outlander, Davis opened up about what made it so special.

“This season just came together so magically,” Davis explained. “Part of it was we were all back together and that felt really wonderful. But also, this season is so jampacked because going into it and not realizing that there was going to be an eighth season, thinking it could potentially be our last, we just were like, ‘OK, let’s use all the material we have left and try to just get everything in.”

Davis noted that the final season is not just a mishmash of material. Instead, the writing team brilliantly crafted a coherent season, akin to reading a seamless novel.

And she hopes that cohesiveness continues when our favorite characters return for the second part of season 7.

Maril Davis reveals what’s ahead for the final season

Davis also touched on the fact that Outlander author Diana Gabaldon hasn’t finished the final book in the series.

With that in mind, there are a lot of questions about how much material in the final book will make it into the show’s last season. Davis has had discussions with Gabaldon regarding the story’s conclusion. Still, the TV version might take a different trajectory from the book.

“We talked to Diana and, certainly, we’re open if she wants to give us stuff from book 10, but I don’t know if she’s going to,” Davis shared. “I understand if she doesn’t because, obviously, she sometimes wants her books to be the books and the show to be the show.”

As for production updates, the filming of Outlander’s concluding season awaits the resolution of the Hollywood strikes. This has paused any progress on the second segment of season 7.

Davis remains uncertain about when the cameras will roll but is optimistic about a swift resolution to the strike.

In addition to the final season of Outlander, Davis will also be working on a prequel in the franchise, Blood of My Blood.