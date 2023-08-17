‘Outlander’ fans were shocked when the season 7 midseason finale deviated from the books, but there is a simple reason why.

Outlander has long captivated audiences with its intricate mix of historical fiction, romance, and drama. One hallmark of the series is its commitment to staying true to Diana Gabaldon’s original novels.

Yet, every adaptation requires some changes. In the latest twist, the show’s executive producer, Maril Davis, delves into a major deviation made in the season 7 midseason finale, providing fans with the reasoning behind it.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe | STARZ

‘Outlander’ Executive Producer Maril Davis explains that major change in the season 7 midseason finale

Outlander has mostly remained faithful to its book origins over its duration. However, as is common with adaptations, there have been certain alterations from Gabaldon’s original work.

In a conversation with Hello Magazine, Davis shed light on a significant modification in the mid-season finale of Outlander. The change concerned Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) injury during combat.

While the book details Claire (Caitriona Balfe) having to remove Jamie’s finger, the TV series portrays him sustaining an injury but later recovering with his hand intact.

Discussing the reasoning behind this modification, Davis said, “We just decided [against it due to] certain things like [CGI] and, obviously, we certainly had Jamie’s hand from season one and carry that on with the scars.”

Davis added that having Jamie lose a finger would have meant more time and money in visual effects for the last season. She also did not want Heughan to sport a sleeve for the final episodes, as it would have been an unnecessary burden.

Maril Davis shares her thoughts on the final season

Speaking of the final season of Outlander, Davis also shared her thoughts on the popular series wrapping it up next year.

After its extensive journey, Davis delved into the emotional roller-coaster associated with the series finale. Like fans, Davis admitted that she’s going through an emotional time.

“I have so many mixed feelings going into the last season,” Davis stated. “It’s so bittersweet. Obviously, we knew it had to end at some point. In season one, we did not imagine we’d be lucky enough to go eight seasons.”

Davis admitted that she is both sorrowful and exhilarated about filming the final season. She also noted that they have the prequel in the pipeline, so the Outlander story isn’t ending yet.

Outlander is expected to begin filming the final season in the coming months. An exact premiere date hasn’t been set, but the final episodes should arrive sometime in 2024.

The Outlander prequel, meanwhile, is titled Blood of My Blood. The series will dive into the love story of Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

The ‘Outlander’ EP reveals a hidden gem behind the final scene in the midseason finale

The midway conclusion of Outlander’s seventh season left avid viewers on edge, particularly concerning the paths of our cherished characters.

Just as a heads up for those lagging behind – Jamie and Claire make their way back to Scotland, while Roger (Richard Rankin) embarks on a quest through the stones to reunite with his and Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) son, Jemmy (Matthew Adair).

Davis highlighted a fascinating aspect of its production by discussing the touching scene of Claire, Jamie, and Ian’s (John Bell) return to Scotland.

“Actually, weirdly we filmed the moment Jamie and Claire and Ian come pop up on the deck of the boat to see Scotland for the first time way back in season one because we’re using the ship… So actually, we filmed that final moment in the first block… That was one of the first things we shot which is crazy,” she explained.

Expanding on this, Davis added that she felt like everything had come full circle with the trio. Although Scotland isn’t Claire’s origin, it was a nice tough placing them back where the story commenced.

Davis then noted that it had been nearly a decade since Jamie and Ian last set foot in their homeland. Considering Outlander has been filming for roughly that span, the moment felt eerily mirrored for all involved.