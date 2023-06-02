‘Outlander’ Season 7: Where We Last Left Off With Jamie and Claire

Season 6 of Outlander ended with a major cliffhanger for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) Fraser. Jamie found himself in a race against time to save Claire from an uncertain fate, while their family is about to collide head-on with the American Revolution.

While the season 7 premiere draws near, here’s a look at where we last left off with Jamie and Claire. Plus we’ll delve into what lies ahead for everyone’s favorite Outlander couple.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe | STARZ

Here is where we last left off with Jamie and Claire in ‘Outlander’

Outlander delivered an intense season 6 finale that left fans eagerly waiting for the next installment. The last episode, titled “I Am Not Alone,” thrust Jamie and Claire into a series of daunting challenges.

Jamie, determined to shield Claire from the leader of the Committee of Safety, Richard Brown, fiercely fought against her capture. The resulting shootout erupted into chaos. Jamie suspected that Claire’s arrest was driven by a desire for vengeance against Marsali, who had killed Richard’s brother.

Richard staunchly insisted on Claire standing trial, arguing that she has nothing to fear if she is innocent. Claire found herself imprisoned and facing serious peril. However, a ray of hope emerged when Young Ian unexpectedly arrived with reinforcements.

With the assistance of Young Ian and the warriors of the First Nation, Jamie’s life was spared as they vanquished Richard’s men. Following the rescue, Jamie set off on a mission to retrieve Claire.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe dish on what’s ahead in season 7

As season 6 of Outlander drew to a close, the anticipation of Jamie and Claire’s reunion hung in the air. While producers have kept season 7 tightly under wraps, Heughan and Balfe teased what may be ahead in an interview from last year.

Speaking to Glamour, the Outlander stars were asked if season 7 will start exactly where season 6 ended. Although the actors didn’t reveal any details, Balfe stated that things will likely begin soon after the events in season 6.

“I don’t know what we can say. They didn’t actually tell us, so we can potentially just tell you everything,” she shared about potential timelines. “Very soon after. Should we say that?

Heughan wasn’t as forthcoming about the upcoming season. He did, however, assure fans that there is a good chance Jamie will come to Claire’s rescue at some point in season 7.

Luckily, the official synopsis for season 7 offers more clues about what’s ahead for Jamie and Claire. While fans are eagerly waiting for Claire to get out of her predicament, murder chargers may be the least of her worries.

‘Outlander’ reveals the official synopsis for season 7

The synopsis for season 7 of Outlander confirmed that there will not be a time jump to start the new season. Instead, viewers will be immersed in the intense race against time as Jamie and Young Ian strive to save Claire from unjustly being convicted of murder.

However, their rescue mission encounters a significant obstacle in the form of the American Revolution. According to Hello Magazine, the synopsis states that the Frasers will be embroiled in the tumultuous struggle of a nation’s birth.

“As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart,” the synopsis stated.

Outlander fans only have two more seasons and 26 episodes before the popular drama comes to a conclusion. Fortunately, Starz has already approved a spinoff about Jamie’s family, titled Blood of My Blood.

Season 7 of Outlander is set to premiere June 16 on Starz. The network has yet to announce when season 8 will premiere, though the final season is expected to come out sometime in 2024.