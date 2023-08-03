Fans want a lot of questions answered in the midseason finale of season 7 of ‘Outlander,’ and the biggest one might be Jamie’s fate.

As season 7 of Outlander hurtles toward its midseason finale, viewers are left grappling with an avalanche of unanswered questions. From the fate of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) post-Battle of Saratoga to shifts in William’s war perspective, the series has given us much to ponder.

Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) difficult choices and the intriguing possibility of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) again coming to Jamie’s rescue add more layers to the intricate narrative. As we delve into these plot twists and predicaments, here’s a look at all the significant questions we’re desperate to have answered in the season 7 midseason finale.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan | Starz

The fallout from the Battle of Saratoga, including questions about Jamie Fraser’s fate

In the closing moments of the most recent episode of Outlander season 7, Jamie was left motionless on a battlefield. Salvation could be around the corner for Jamie, but the Fraser family’s patriarch could also be knocking on death’s door.

We’re reasonably confident our heroic figure will rouse. Still, the implications of his current predicament as we approach the midseason break are uncertain. Hopefully, the midseason finale will resolve his fate.

As for William, some significant queries are looming as we edge toward the midseason finale of season 7. The inexperienced young soldier faced the brutal realities of conflict for the first time at the Battle of Saratoga. And his firsthand experience of war might shift his stance on the matter.

William appears disgruntled with the triumphant demeanor of the more battle-hardened soldiers. Although we’re not expecting an immediate dramatic response, there may be a shift coming.

Roger and Brianna have important decisions ahead of them in the ‘Outlander’ Season 7 midseason finale

In the concluding moments of the penultimate episode, we discovered a shocking twist – Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) had snatched Roger and Brianna’s little boy, Jemmy (Blake Johnston-Miller).

Jemmy left his scarf at the standing stones of Craigh Na Dun, which suggests that he is lost in a different era, but which one?

Moving on to Roger and Brianna, they finally settled their issues with Buck MacKenzie (Diarmaid Murtagh). Ultimately, they let the time-traveling visitor stay with them before he tried to journey back to his original timeline.

It remains to be seen whether Buck will stick to his part of the bargain.

Roger additionally disclosed an intriguing detail from the family chronicles, hinting at Buck’s death in the year he vanished through the stones. Whether Buck will meet his end upon returning to his original timeline or never return at all is yet to be seen.

Claire may have to save Jamie’s life in the season 7 midseason finale of ‘Outlander’

In the lead-up to the grand battle featured in last week’s episode, Outlander fans witnessed some cherished moments between Jamie and Claire.

When Jamie solicited prayers from his spouse, Claire confidently assured him, “You’ve always found your way back to me, and if for some reason you don’t, I will search for you until I find you.”

This poignant dialogue was the episode’s most memorable line, with potential implications for future events. Naturally, they sealed this promise with a kiss, which wasn’t necessarily a good thing.

Historically, a passionate goodbye kiss with Claire occurs whenever Jamie departs for a conflict. However, these departures are often followed by either Jamie getting seriously injured or someone losing their life. Nevertheless, we’re hopeful that Claire will be able to rescue him this time.

After all, Claire is undeniably the most capable person to oversee his healthcare. Our only hope is that it’s not already too late for Jamie.