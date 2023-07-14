Even though ‘Outlander’ has yet to begin production on the 8th and final season, fans and star Sam Heughan are already preparing for the end.

The upcoming conclusion of the beloved series, Outlander, has stirred up a medley of emotions among its devoted fans. Sam Heughan, who has invested a decade into the show, is no stranger to these mixed feelings.

In a candid interview, Heughan reflected on Outlander coming to an end after season 8. Just like many fans, Heughan admitted that he has “mixed emotions” about the final season.

Sam Heughan reveals that he has ‘mixed emotions’ about the final season

During a Collider interview, Heughan and his Outlander co-star, Caitriona Balfe, openly discussed their sentiments regarding the production of the final season.

Balfe, for her part, acknowledged a surge of emotions creeping in. Despite still having numerous episodes left to wrap up, she took a moment to reflect on the tremendous achievements they’ve made over the last decade.

Echoing Balfe’s sentiments, Heughan agreed with her about the wave of emotions they were experiencing. He also mentioned that they started feeling emotional toward the end of season 7.

“I think we all started feeling it, toward the end of this last season. It was very tangible, the fact we were coming toward the end of it. It’s mixed, isn’t it?” Heughan shared.

Heughan further expressed the cast’s pride in the upcoming season. The Outlander star then acknowledged the bittersweet fact that returning to work for the eighth season would mark the beginning of the end.

The ‘Outlander’ star opens up about Jamie Fraser’s journey over the past 10 years

In the seventh season of Outlander, the Frasers strive to safeguard their home and lifestyle in a world where war, change, and evolution pose constant threats. Their expanding family brings potential hazards that could separate them over time, but their enduring love remains a constant bond.

The season presents a formidable set of hurdles, but Jamie and Claire (Balfe) have weathered such storms before. Despite the trials they’ve faced in previous seasons, Heughan confessed that his character continues to astonish him each year.

“For me, honestly, it’s that you can spend 10 years with a character and still be surprised by them, , and still come to work every day and feel like you still don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Heughan disclosed, reflecting on his time playing Jamie.

Heughan attributed Jamie’s riveting journey to Diana Gabaldon’s compelling writing. He also commended the cast and crew for fostering a congenial environment on the set.

However, with the concluding season of Outlander on the horizon, Heughan acknowledged that parting ways with Jamie will be challenging. This is a sentiment many Outlander devotees are likely to share.

Sam Heughan reflects on Jamie Fraser’s mindset in the final seasons of ‘Outlander’

Outlander is presently airing its seventh season. The current season showcases eight episodes, but the final chapter will unfold over 10 episodes, bringing Jamie and Claire’s gripping saga to a close.

Reflecting on his character, Heughan highlighted the wisdom Jamie has amassed over time. Going into the final season, Heughan unveiled that Jamie’s most pressing concern is the immense load of responsibility he has come to bear.

Jamie’s concerns now extend beyond his immediate and extended families to include those under his leadership. This situation has thrust upon Jamie an unexpected duty to make decisions in the best interest of America.

“The weight of responsibility is something that he never knew would happen to him,” Heughan concluded.

While the shooting for Outlander’s concluding season is slated to commence sometime this year, Starz has not yet disclosed the series’ wrap-up date. However, the eighth season could potentially debut as early as 2024.